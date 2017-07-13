When news leaked in early January that the Russians had a dossier on President-elect Donald Trump filled with incriminating evidence — including the “golden showers” anecdote involving prostitutes and a hotel bed once shared by the Obamas — the anti-Trump crowd was even more insistent that the inauguration couldn’t take place as scheduled.

The New York Times’ Charles Blow, for example, couldn’t see how the inauguration could go on, while Lawfare managing editor Susan Hennessey mused that possibly “the biggest scandal in American political history” was about to break.

That was January 10. By the following day, BuzzFeed was selling limited-edition “Failing Pile of Garbage” T-shirts after choosing to reprint —unverified — the contents of the dossier, which had been shopped around to a number of journalists who took a pass. BuzzFeed explained that publishing the dossier was done in the interest of being “transparent with our journalism.”

Since then we’ve learned that the whole thing was a fake put together by Fusion GPS, a political and corporate intelligence firm whose co-founder, Glenn Simpson, was supposed to testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Simpson would be testifying.

Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS, is set to appear as one of several witnesses at a hearing on enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the committee announced Wednesday. Simpson’s firm in 2015 commissioned Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent, to dig up opposition research on then-candidate Trump. Steele’s salacious and largely unsubstantiated findings were later leaked to news outlets and published by BuzzFeed.

Fusion GPS founder behind the bogus dossier was on the payroll of the Russian lawyer that Trump officials met with. https://t.co/CeIVceCDsP pic.twitter.com/QoCyWYHbhN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 13, 2017

Democrat psyops firm, "Fusion GPS" called before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week to explain their Russia ties! Oh damn. Popcorn. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) July 13, 2017

Hold up … quick change of plans.

#BREAKING: Co-founder of firm behind Trump-Russia dossier will not testify before Senate next week https://t.co/QfJh4t6d7y pic.twitter.com/U2amcGzgbv — POLITICO (@politico) July 13, 2017

If he did they would find out the truth about what the DNC was really doing. — Dirk Bauer (@texan6869) July 13, 2017

PeeGate is now officially dead Even #FakeNews can't resist covering this one https://t.co/Fa7AEspbR9 — Rufus (@Ruf_MEN) July 13, 2017

Suddenly not so interested in talking. https://t.co/PVgd0fyuUf — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 13, 2017

Something to hide?? — Kenny Scott (@kennyscott1952) July 13, 2017

Reminder he was initially hired by a primary opponent. One of whom might be a sitting Senator. — CavsKermit (@JbkJbk1234) July 13, 2017

He is on the payroll of the lawyer who ran the scam on Donald Jr.

After she got in the country thanks to Lynch.

This is getting good. pic.twitter.com/MjNszKJRKg — Rosie's Martial Law (@DarnelSugarfoot) July 13, 2017

* * *

Related: