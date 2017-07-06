The Democrat-controlled Illinois House was preparing to vote to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of budget bills Thursday when the capitol was placed on lockdown. Hazmat teams were called to inspect the building, and a woman was removed from the gallery in handcuffs in what might be related incidents.

The “white, powdery substance” proved not to be harmful but still had to be considered a serious threat until it could be analyzed.

