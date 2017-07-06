The Democrat-controlled Illinois House was preparing to vote to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of budget bills Thursday when the capitol was placed on lockdown. Hazmat teams were called to inspect the building, and a woman was removed from the gallery in handcuffs in what might be related incidents.

The “white, powdery substance” proved not to be harmful but still had to be considered a serious threat until it could be analyzed.

HazMat team called. Someone threw a substance at governor's office. #twill — Tina Sfondeles (@TinaSfon) July 6, 2017

The Capitol is on lockdown after a woman was removed in handcuffs from the House gallery. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/Oi4WU6jV6d — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) July 6, 2017

#illinoisbudget. Arrest of woman in House gallery. May be connected to Capitol lockdown. @cbschicago. pic.twitter.com/xuqiK6DEh0 — Edward Marshall (@edmarshallcbs2) July 6, 2017

Security says we are on a "delay" and there could be a situation at the Capitol. Most people here unaware. No restrictions in movement. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 6, 2017

Security not allowing people in or out of the Capitol. Lawmakers already inside are unaware. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 6, 2017

State Capitol is on lockdown. Nobody allowed in or out. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 6, 2017

Session delayed. White powder substance thrown at Governor's office. Capitol security investigating. No one is allowed in or out of Capitol. — Rep. Carol Ammons (@StateRepAmmons) July 6, 2017

Hazmat crew checking the building pic.twitter.com/ogO6ZsFsvN — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 6, 2017

Alarm sounded. PA asked everyone in the statehouse to stay in place, secure their area. Capitol on lock down. Tax/budget votes delayed. — Amanda Vinicky (@AmandaVinicky) July 6, 2017

Governor Rauner is not at the Capitol. He is on his way back from the funeral of Trooper Ryan Albin who died last week. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 6, 2017

Hazmat team inspects belongings of woman who reportedly threw powdery substance in governor's office at state capitol. @edmarshallcbs2 pic.twitter.com/dmgVV79Zvd — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) July 6, 2017

Hearing that the substance at the Capitol tested negative. For… bad stuff, I presume. — Will Guzzardi 🖇 (@WillGuzzardi) July 6, 2017

Hazmat team taking off protective gear. pic.twitter.com/DVIfOFIFnU — IOCI Radio (@IOCIRADIO) July 6, 2017

Stressing that the Springfield fire chief said the powder being analyzed may turn out to be harmless. — Dave McKinney (@davemckinney) July 6, 2017

BREAKING: Hazmat crew member says he has identified substance in the bags. Wouldn't say what it was, but says it wasn't harmful. pic.twitter.com/HsZFcirHxB — Mark Maxwell (@WCIA3Mark) July 6, 2017

