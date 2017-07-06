Today should have been the fifth full day of the nation eating popcorn while watching CNN punch itself in the face, and though it started out that way, Linda Sarsour of the Women’s March helped put the national conversation in reverse, to a time when liberals found themselves tasked with defining the true meaning of jihad to a country stung by terrorism.

It made for a strange Thursday, as the day was front-loaded with think pieces about President Trump’s visit to Poland. Sure, it looked like a successful trip — to all the white supremacists out there who fear nothing more than non-white immigration. Suddenly, the words “Western” and “values” and “civilization” and “borders” all had to be couched in scare quotes … no wonder universities are dropping those “Western Civilization” courses from their general degree requirements.

The examples were too many to list here, but Peter Beinart just got out of the clown car and will do for an example.

In Poland today, Trump did everything but cite Pepe the Frog https://t.co/R81YeGyyu6 pic.twitter.com/U2R0AkefCQ — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) July 6, 2017

And then, after video of Sarsour asking that Allah accept resistance against the Trump administration as jihad made the rounds, the same people who considered “civilization” to be a white supremacist dog whistle couldn’t believe how dumb people could be.

The people disagreeing with @lsarsour clearly don't understand what Jihad means. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 6, 2017

Clearly. Thank goodness for our media gatekeepers.

Google News thinks jihad is good, only bigots think its violent pic.twitter.com/vsd3tjfWQ0 — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) July 7, 2017

Resistance against “oppression,” poor dear.

You know what? Forget it. If it takes progressives another three years of talking about jihad for the rest of us to finally appreciate the beauty of the term, so be it.

I hope Democrats talk about jihad forever. https://t.co/faqEojPz7r — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 7, 2017

Dear Baby Jesus, Please let Democrats go all in on the "well actually, jihad is not a bad thing" talking point. Thanks! — RBe (@RBPundit) July 7, 2017

Linda Sarsour calling for jihad in America is the best thing that happened to Trump's travel ban https://t.co/NXZLNK3OTk — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) July 6, 2017

Pay attention Democrats, this is how you win next time. Be sure to use the word "Jihad" to get the American people on your side. pic.twitter.com/oWy0eQr78o — Based Submariner🇺🇸 (@BerrinAndro) July 6, 2017

With friends like Linda Sarsour waging "Jihad" on behalf of their party, Democrats can't blame anyone for their election losses. — Common Sense (@CommonSenseWise) July 6, 2017

I almost expect the Democrats to put some kind of language supporting Jihad in their party platform. Just completely clueless. — Jimmy lalonda (@JimmyLalonda) July 7, 2017