Howard Dean appalled by racist NRA ad, but admits a lot of Trump voters aren’t far-right nut cases with guns

It’s remarkable to think that it was just three weeks ago that a Bernie Sanders volunteer who followed a number of Facebook groups with names like “Terminate the Republican Party” opened fire on the Republican congressional baseball team during morning practice.

It’s remarkable because, in the weeks since that very real act of violence, politicians and pundits have become unhinged over an ad for the NRA which incorporates footage of leftist mobs rioting and even an animated clip showing Donald Trump wrestling the CNN logo to the floor.

Howard Dean wasn’t the first to call the NRA spot featuring Dana Loesch an admission of white supremacy, but he went there Monday during an appearance on MSNBC.

Conor Beck of the Washington Free Beacon noted that while host Katy Tur teed up Dean to take a shot at Republicans, the former governor’s response was somewhat muted, for him at least. “A lot of the Trump voters are not far-right nut cases with guns that want to shoot up the place,” Dean told Tur, adding later that “there certainly are some of them.”

Just checking … it hasn’t even been a month since a far-left nut case with guns literally shot up the place and put Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition?

It’s the gift that keeps on giving; if only his bid for DNC chair had come true.

