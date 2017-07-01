It’s difficult to know what to do with Bernie Sanders sometimes. He’s not a Democrat, and yet he has a devoted following among them. He was the featured attraction of the so-called 2017 “unity tour” with new DNC chair Tom Perez and took the opportunity to bash Democrats for their failing policies and inability to win elections.

Add to that he’s a democratic socialist who has three houses and was endorsed by the president of oil-rich Venezuela, where the government is opening fire on rioters protesting food shortages.

One thing of which there’s never a shortage is Sanders spouting cliches about the rich and the poor; if only we could tax him on every tweet completely lacking in self-awareness.

Republicans talk a lot about freedom and choice. But you cannot truly be free if you can't afford health care or food or medicine. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 30, 2017

That might be the dumbest non-sequitur I've ever read on Twitter. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 30, 2017

It’s scary how many people “like” his tweets … maybe we’d be tempted if he ever followed up on one, describing how true freedom comes from a compulsory income tax administrated by a corrupt bureaucracy and enforced with the threat of prison time. Then again, some didn’t like his tweet because he left out housing and college tuition, and those can be really expensive, you know?

Agreed fella. That's why we must oppose socialism. — Charlie Peters (@CDP1882) June 30, 2017

Amen. If you like Venezuela, you can move to Venezuela.

If you rely on the state for your every need you aren't free. You're a slave. https://t.co/YzR8oqZNzE — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 1, 2017

Like a freshman philosophy student, you're confusing freedom with power. — Creighton Harrington (@CreightonHarri) June 30, 2017

But you can't be free either if the gov't seizes 50% of the fruits of your labor to pay for its pet projects — JP Domanski (@jpdomanski) June 30, 2017

Did you come to that revelation when you bought your third house? #Hypocrite #TermLimits #walkthetalk — Nick Dabruzzo (@NDabruzzo) July 1, 2017

Honestly, whoever writes Bernie’s tweets for him doesn’t deserve this quality of thoughtful responses; nothing’s ever going to get through.

How much healthcare must you have to be free? What quality of healthcare? Prevention or only emergency? Does healthcare have to be equal? — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) July 1, 2017

Is the person who has their financial property taken from them against their will to redistribute to another free? — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) July 1, 2017

If your "right" is guaranteed only by a governmental force infringing on the rights of others, is that freedom? — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) July 1, 2017

Demanding positive rights like this guarantees bondage, Bernie, not freedom. Liberty is hard with no guarantees of health or economic ease. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) July 1, 2017

And you would have us believe we should depend on our government for these things? Sorry but that kind of power cannot be given to gov!! — Frank Gilbert (@PFGilbert) July 1, 2017

This has been the socialist argument for over a century. Ask Venezuelans how "free" they are. #socialismsucks — Paul H Jossey (@PaulHJossey) July 1, 2017

Idea: Get a job. Get 2 if necessary. Work like your life depends on it. Because it does. Stop shoveling freebies.https://t.co/gUv6OTubuH — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) July 1, 2017

You can't truly be free if you rely on someone else for everything. Please read a book and get off twitter. — Ryan (@realRyanClouse) June 30, 2017

Capitalism and Freedom by Milton Friedman. You'd understand real freedom is established by socioeconomic and political (and civil) freedom. — Cardkillah (@Cardkillah) July 1, 2017

How about the people you expect to work to buy your supporters this bounty? Are they free, or do you not care? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 1, 2017

That's why we need #FullRepeal & let true #FreeMarkets take over & prices will lower via competition & quality will increase. Not #socialism — Educated702Latina (@sexy702latina) June 30, 2017

Only on the Left does being forced to buy something = freedom. Somewhere George Orwell is nodding thoughtfully — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) July 1, 2017

