Pending legislation that would ease longstanding restrictions on purchasing a suppressor recently has been a top target of gun control organizations like the Brady Campaign, Americans for Responsible Solutions, and now the Violence Policy Center.

The VPC has released a new study, “Silencers: A Threat to Public Safety,” which examines those “military-bred accessories that make it easier for criminals to take innocent lives and threaten law enforcement.” The study is available to download in PDF format, which is worth it just for some of the vintage advertisements the group managed to track down.

VPC has released an updated report on the deadly public threat posed by silencers. Read it here: https://t.co/PvqYc6mPrb pic.twitter.com/fsjg4W9enB — ViolencePolicyCenter (@VPCinfo) June 27, 2017

A large part of the VPC’s argument against suppressors is based on examples of crimes where suppressors were used or, in some cases, not used. Justin Sullivan, for example, was arrested after he told an undercover agent he wanted to obtain an AR-15 and silencers to use in assassinations and mass shootings. Just imagine, though …

They are not silent. Do you think jackhammers are silent? Suppressors only reduce noise by 30 dB. You clearly have 0 familiarity with them. https://t.co/NCDsuTnxa6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 27, 2017

Anyone who's fired a single magazine through a suppressed gun knows that it's noise reduction, not noise cancellation. — Faizel Bham (@Faiz_Bham) June 27, 2017

And 30db isn't really much at all when it comes to the sound of a round coming out the barrel. — JJ Boogie (@JJ_Boogie) June 27, 2017

Wonder why this guy is wearing hearing protection when his rifle was magically made silent by the magic tube? pic.twitter.com/D8xAsTdeLt — Chef Michael Perry (@lcbchefperry) June 27, 2017

I read the article. One example of silencer use- LEO's got him. All others the perps arrested prior to use. Silencers not a factor. Bogus. — Henry Plage (@Hplage44) June 27, 2017

Hmm … what about Samy Mohamed Hamzeh, who attempted to purchase three machine guns and silencers from an FBI agent to carry out a mass shooting rampage? His awesome plan, which totally would have worked if only the FBI had come through with suppressors: “Each one has a weapon, each one has a silencer gun, the operation will be one hundred percent successful. I am telling you, to go without silencer gun, you will be exposed from the beginning.”

As usual, the ones gun control advocates want exposed from the beginning aren’t criminals trying to buy guns illegally from undercover agents.