It’s not difficult to picture a near future in which legislators take epic bong rips during those late-night filibusters, but for now the closest we’re likely to get is Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) vaping during a committee meeting. Today was apparently a repeat performance by Duncan:

Vapes on a plane amendment is back. @EleanorNorton offers amdmt to encompass e-cigs into current fed prohibition against smoking in flight. — Lauren Gardner (@Gardner_LM) June 27, 2017

I wonder if Duncan Hunter is getting his vape ready to reply — Adam Snider (@AdamKSnider) June 27, 2017

That's what I'm waiting for. — Lauren Gardner (@Gardner_LM) June 27, 2017

Hunter, “a vocal supporter of e-cigarettes,” practices what he preaches.

Melanie Zanona writes in The Hill that Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) had proposed an amendment to ban e-cigarettes on flights by changing the definition of smoking to include “a device that delivers nicotine to a user of the device in the form of a vapor that is inhaled to simulate the experience of smoking.”

Hunter then produced two e-cigarettes to demonstrate that there’s no appreciable difference between those that deliver nicotine and those that do not.

Congressman vapes AGAIN during committee meeting to prove point https://t.co/TF4lyJRog3 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) June 27, 2017

I will just aggressively spray hair products or body spray on him if I ever see him on a plane. — Kimmah (@kimmah_says) June 27, 2017

Hunter’s stunt failed to convince.

.@EleanorNorton amdmt to ensure e-cigarettes are enshrined in law as prohibited from being used in flight ekes through @Transport 30-29. — Lauren Gardner (@Gardner_LM) June 27, 2017

Despite @Rep_Hunter's best efforts (and I do mean best efforts), panel adopts amendment to ban e-ciggs on flights: https://t.co/0B1xlYKsB6 — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) June 27, 2017

Lots of dignity there… — Micki Whitaker (@micmouse_2) June 27, 2017

THAT'S DISGUSTING — BRIAN LEE HENDERSON (@scapesrus) June 27, 2017

How disrespectful! What an ass! Not cool — kel D E (@kelEinemo70) June 27, 2017

OMG! Disgraceful! Whatever happened to decorum and protocol? — Shirlean Streater (@liblean) June 27, 2017

Some had problems with a congressman vaping during a committee meeting, while others criticized Hunter’s technique.

He vapes like a tart! Do it properly and there's little or no visible vapor. — Dan Hamell (@Dan_Hamell) June 27, 2017

A protank bro??? Really??? It's 2017. 😆 — daddyjohnson (@daddyJohnson85) June 27, 2017

His colleagues barely talked him out of his popped collar polo shirt. — Brian (@stiffandangry) June 27, 2017

The Congresssman is a serial vapist-there oughta be a law… — Vic Livingston (@scrivener50) June 27, 2017

* * *

Related: