It’s not difficult to picture a near future in which legislators take epic bong rips during those late-night filibusters, but for now the closest we’re likely to get is Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) vaping during a committee meeting. Today was apparently a repeat performance by Duncan:
Vapes on a plane amendment is back. @EleanorNorton offers amdmt to encompass e-cigs into current fed prohibition against smoking in flight.
— Lauren Gardner (@Gardner_LM) June 27, 2017
I wonder if Duncan Hunter is getting his vape ready to reply
— Adam Snider (@AdamKSnider) June 27, 2017
That's what I'm waiting for.
— Lauren Gardner (@Gardner_LM) June 27, 2017
Hunter, “a vocal supporter of e-cigarettes,” practices what he preaches.
The vaping Congressman is back, ya'll! #FAAmarkup pic.twitter.com/raIOzlMhqN
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) June 27, 2017
Melanie Zanona writes in The Hill that Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) had proposed an amendment to ban e-cigarettes on flights by changing the definition of smoking to include “a device that delivers nicotine to a user of the device in the form of a vapor that is inhaled to simulate the experience of smoking.”
Hunter then produced two e-cigarettes to demonstrate that there’s no appreciable difference between those that deliver nicotine and those that do not.
Congressman vapes AGAIN during committee meeting to prove point https://t.co/TF4lyJRog3
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) June 27, 2017
I will just aggressively spray hair products or body spray on him if I ever see him on a plane.
— Kimmah (@kimmah_says) June 27, 2017
Hunter’s stunt failed to convince.
.@EleanorNorton amdmt to ensure e-cigarettes are enshrined in law as prohibited from being used in flight ekes through @Transport 30-29.
— Lauren Gardner (@Gardner_LM) June 27, 2017
Despite @Rep_Hunter's best efforts (and I do mean best efforts), panel adopts amendment to ban e-ciggs on flights: https://t.co/0B1xlYKsB6
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) June 27, 2017
Lots of dignity there…
— Micki Whitaker (@micmouse_2) June 27, 2017
THAT'S DISGUSTING
— BRIAN LEE HENDERSON (@scapesrus) June 27, 2017
How disrespectful! What an ass! Not cool
— kel D E (@kelEinemo70) June 27, 2017
OMG! Disgraceful! Whatever happened to decorum and protocol?
— Shirlean Streater (@liblean) June 27, 2017
Some had problems with a congressman vaping during a committee meeting, while others criticized Hunter’s technique.
He vapes like a tart! Do it properly and there's little or no visible vapor.
— Dan Hamell (@Dan_Hamell) June 27, 2017
A protank bro??? Really??? It's 2017. 😆
— daddyjohnson (@daddyJohnson85) June 27, 2017
His colleagues barely talked him out of his popped collar polo shirt.
— Brian (@stiffandangry) June 27, 2017
The Congresssman is a serial vapist-there oughta be a law…
— Vic Livingston (@scrivener50) June 27, 2017
* * *
Related:
'It's called theft': Congressman to file complaint after painting depicting cops as pigs removed from Capitol wall https://t.co/wJlf6w9GXO
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 10, 2017