The FBI on Wednesday gave an update on its investigation into James T. Hodgkinson, the man who opened fire on congressional Republicans as they practiced for a charity baseball game. Reading the AP’s write-up, though, has some people thinking they now know less than they did before about Hodgkinson and his motives.

FBI says gunman acted alone when he shot top House Republican, four others on a Virginia baseball field. https://t.co/3o8R0Rhr2W — The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2017

This is an utterly bizarre thing to claim. "FBI: Gunman who shot congressman had no target in mind" https://t.co/myK7XHnmeL — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 21, 2017

He had a list of six Republican names on his person, but let's put that aside and say something unreasonably stupid https://t.co/Bl5w6VE6BA — Baby Goat Alliance (@AceofSpadesHQ) June 21, 2017

Here I'd have thought those he was aiming it would qualify — Sean (@SRFitzptrck) June 21, 2017

"All R's on the field were potential targets?" "Yes." "So, he wasn't singling out a specific person?" "No." "UNCLEAR WHO THE TARGET WAS" — Matt (@OuttaBoro) June 21, 2017

Maybe they meant, no particular Republican representative in mind. Though effectively saying, any will do, is a bit more distressing imho. — Aaron Von Gauss (@AVonGauss) June 21, 2017

Once readers make it past the headline — “FBI: Gunman who shot congressman had no target in mind” — they’re told that Hodgkinson, as was reported earlier, did have a piece of paper with the names of six members of Congress written on it, “but the note lacked any further context,” so the legislators listed on it aren’t considered to have been targeted.

Shooter had list w "6 R Reps written on it…but note lacked any further context." Shooting R Reps is some context. https://t.co/zWNkvGvzCn — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 21, 2017

Other than the "further context" of shooting at Republican Reps on a baseball field. — Dean Clark (@earldean71) June 21, 2017

True: the whole opening fire at a Republican baseball practice does seem to be a big clue to piecing together Hodgkinson’s motive.

Next time a client gets arrested w/ a checklist of how to commit a crime (which has happened in a case I worked) I'm gonna try this defense. — Greg (@Greg651) June 21, 2017

The mask, crow bar, and bolt cutters lacked "further context" despite the stolen items next to them in my client's trunk. — Dean Clark (@earldean71) June 21, 2017

I would say that the moment he pulled the trigger that day he gave it all the context one could ever need….. — Ken Holt (@Kholt22Holt) June 21, 2017

Please tell me the FBI is just massively corrupt & not insanely stupid — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) June 21, 2017

As we learned from the New York Times earlier, the shooter lived a troubled home life, and the FBI’s press conference Wednesday again “painted a picture of a down-on-his-luck man with few future prospects. Hodgkinson was taking prescription drugs, although [the FBI’s Tim] Slater did not say what the drugs were for or whether he was abusing them.”

“It was just a pattern of life where you could tell things were not going well,” Slater added.

We may never know why he did it. — Tn Patriot (@DougVolboy) June 21, 2017

