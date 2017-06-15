Just as the congressional baseball teams were making final preparations to take the field Thursday night in a show of unity, President Trump decided to take a shot both as his investigators and his former opponent, now known as “Crooked H” for short.

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

This is like when a comedian is bombing and he returns to his old old old material https://t.co/K5jUNcBPAb — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 15, 2017

Yeah, but lots of people think the classic material was way better.

Both your and Trump's claims are true. And "Crooked H" sounds like a helluva name for a ranch. — John F.J. Sullivan (@io_saturnalia) June 15, 2017

Whatever you think of the timing, the president did manage to awaken the long-dormant rapid response account for the Hillary Clinton campaign, which CNN’s Dan Merica noted hadn’t tweeted since the eve of Election Day.

Hillary Clinton's 2016 rapid response account hadn't tweeted since November 7. They respond to Trump here with, "You're Still Here?" https://t.co/OdwiS0LTM2 — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) June 15, 2017

Somebody still remembered the password — not that the Clinton campaign was known for very strong passwords.

Not bad … but that means someone’s still there.

In any case, “Crooked H” quickly began ascending Twitter’s list of trending topics.

One of the last known photos of the Blackberry before it was smashed to pieces with a hammer "Crooked H" pic.twitter.com/WQBHhQD6uz — Sherri (@SociallySherri) June 15, 2017

"Crooked H" sounds like the latest drug that parents at the middle school PTA meetings are freaking out about. Or what Barry Bonds took https://t.co/nGSCWezy2z — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) June 15, 2017

Crooked H? Kinda sounds like a comic book villain… https://t.co/YsmBnLeqB0 — Billy Kay (@BillyKay707) June 15, 2017

Crooked H sounds like a dangerous street drug. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 15, 2017

Crooked H sounds like really bad heroin. — LEFTGEAR 🌹 (@leftgear) June 15, 2017

Crooked H sounds like a drug a Hudson University sophomore would mention to Ice-T on SVU. https://t.co/aw7spoAVUo — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 15, 2017

Crooked H sounds like the name of a low level rapper. — Beernado (@BeerBaron4life) June 15, 2017

Crooked H sounds like the name of someone who'd be in a group with a lesser-known Wu-Tang affiliate like Shorty Shitstain or something — Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) June 15, 2017

Crooked H sounds like someone who's about to drop the mix-tape of the summer. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) June 15, 2017

"Crooked H" sounds like a Thursday night DJ or an awesome cattle brand #CrookedHSaloon — Lord Charles (@TheChuckP) June 15, 2017

I've never been to a Crooked H concert, but if they're smashing shit with hammers and pouring bleach on stuff it sounds awesome. https://t.co/sZuPo5gGlP — DC Perry (@dcperry) June 15, 2017

* * *

