Just as the congressional baseball teams were making final preparations to take the field Thursday night in a show of unity, President Trump decided to take a shot both as his investigators and his former opponent, now known as “Crooked H” for short.

Yeah, but lots of people think the classic material was way better.

Whatever you think of the timing, the president did manage to awaken the long-dormant rapid response account for the Hillary Clinton campaign, which CNN’s Dan Merica noted hadn’t tweeted since the eve of Election Day.

Somebody still remembered the password — not that the Clinton campaign was known for very strong passwords.

Not bad … but that means someone’s still there.

In any case, “Crooked H” quickly began ascending Twitter’s list of trending topics.

