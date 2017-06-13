This story is bound to get lost among all of the coverage of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday, which is unfortunately, because it’s a major development.

According to The Times of Israel, the Palestinian Authority has agreed to end its policy of making payments to the families of terrorists who have been jailed for attacking or killing Israelis. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made the announcement Tuesday before a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

During meetings in Washington and Bethlehem, “the president raised it, and I had a bilateral meeting with [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas] later and I told him: You absolutely have to stop this,” Tillerson said.

What? Somebody could have told us. It’s still great news in that it removes a major incentive for would-be terrorists to cross the line.

It really doesn’t seem likely. Reuters did report recently, though, that “277 freed prisoners in the Gaza Strip, most of whom are aligned with the Islamist Hamas group that runs the coastal enclave, were surprised to find their May stipends had not been paid.”

In that case we would have heard about it, no doubt.

