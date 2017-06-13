This story is bound to get lost among all of the coverage of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Tuesday, which is unfortunately, because it’s a major development.

This is actually the real news of the day https://t.co/YYPBtZyTrv — Arie Friedman, MD (@ArieFriedman) June 13, 2017

According to The Times of Israel, the Palestinian Authority has agreed to end its policy of making payments to the families of terrorists who have been jailed for attacking or killing Israelis. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made the announcement Tuesday before a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

During meetings in Washington and Bethlehem, “the president raised it, and I had a bilateral meeting with [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas] later and I told him: You absolutely have to stop this,” Tillerson said.

Whoa. Tillerson says the Palestinian Authority has agreed to cease payments to terrorists' families https://t.co/6RgxcXVq8M pic.twitter.com/V6kg276Ntg — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 13, 2017

The Palestinian Authority has suspended stipends for Hamas terrorists following U.S., Israel pressure. https://t.co/FrslcLoU8E — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 5, 2017

What? Somebody could have told us. It’s still great news in that it removes a major incentive for would-be terrorists to cross the line.

HUGE, if true….it would be a good start towards peace. — Tracy Jeffords (@TracyJeffords) June 13, 2017

I sincerely hope so, Praise God! — AReebel (@AReebel) June 13, 2017

Remember the "ZOMG, how can Trump nominate this unqualified Tillerson guy!?" story line? — Brian B👌🏻 (@acebb20) June 13, 2017

Terrific work by Tillerson if PA follows through. — Bob Washburn (@BobWashburn4) June 13, 2017

"Their intent," eh. Not gonna happen. — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) June 13, 2017

It really doesn’t seem likely. Reuters did report recently, though, that “277 freed prisoners in the Gaza Strip, most of whom are aligned with the Islamist Hamas group that runs the coastal enclave, were surprised to find their May stipends had not been paid.”

Remember when something a big as this used to be considered "news"? — Beamin (@Beamin4Trump) June 13, 2017

But the Nobel Peace Prize winner and his highly qualified Secy of State couldn't make that happen. — Carsten Smythe (@CC_Smythe) June 13, 2017

In that case we would have heard about it, no doubt.

* * *

