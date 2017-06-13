Wow, if gun control groups like the Brady Campaign hadn’t been publicizing it for months now, we almost wouldn’t have known that the Russia investigation and the Obamacare repeal were just distractions while the GOP voted to make it easier to purchase a suppressor, that gadget that removes one of the most important safety features built into a firearm — the really loud “bang” sound.

Some legislators fear that without that safety feature, bad guys could run around New York City murdering people at will, with no witnesses and no way for police to zero in on the scene of the crime. Can you imagine?

Dana Milbank isn’t about to let the GOP get away with passing the legislation under the distraction of the Russia investigation and the American Health Care Act.

While we're distracted by Comey & Sessions: repealing Obamacare and Dodd-Frank, legalizing gun silencers. https://t.co/EgEDCGInkC — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) June 14, 2017

Back up just a minute, though. Leaving aside the misleading “legalizing gun silencers” claim for the moment, didn’t the GOP stage the James Comey testimony in order to distract from the vote on the American Health Care Act? Or was that just a ruse to throw off lesser journalists while Republicans went for the real prize: less expensive suppressors?

And if the GOP is passing all of this legislation while millions are glued to Senate testimony about Russia, wouldn’t it be smarter for liberals to just drop it at least until they settle on exactly what it was Russia did?

Whatever; the facts about suppressors haven’t changed. Guns will still be insanely loud. Rep. Jeff Duncan held a suppressor demonstration last week for fellow lawmakers, but a source says only about a dozen showed up.

This week a house committee will begin considering the bill to make it easier to buy gun silencers. #ENOUGH -> https://t.co/oD13nQaS1n — Brady Campaign (@Bradybuzz) June 13, 2017

(Looks like Politico saw through the whole Russia/Obamacare ruse too.)

Silencers are not silent. If you knew what they were and how they were used you’d know this. https://t.co/Q5TZVHiXEx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 13, 2017

They know, they just have to lie so ignorant people will agree with them — Matt Wilson (@mwilson0079) June 13, 2017

Awww c'mon Dana! Everyone that's ever seen James Bond know they magically make firearms super stealthy. Heck, you can even use a pillow! 😄 — BattleAxe (@BattleAxe00) June 13, 2017

If silencers are "silent" why do my ears ring after shooting an AR with a silencer but no ear protection. — Chef Michael Perry (@lcbchefperry) June 13, 2017

The use of suppressors protects your hearing. Apparently law makers aren't really all that concerned about health related matters. ie, Ocare — Rapier Half-Witt (@BlurpBigly) June 13, 2017

Any other industry with that level of noise would require "silencers" — Levi P (@LeviP34) June 13, 2017

I am required by law to have one on my cars and motorcycle. Why does the left want me to be hard of hearing later in life? — Rick (@RickMarineGrunt) June 14, 2017

Let's call them suppressers, made for reducing noise. — Mark (@Mdepetres1121) June 13, 2017

"Silencers" are quite common in the UK – for hearing protection. @Bradybuzz — State_Control™ (@State_Control) June 13, 2017

If they would at least call them suppressors! All it does is cut down the noise a bit. Not at ALL like the movies… grrr — Melody Williams (@TinkHere) June 13, 2017

They make a "petewww" sound don't they? It must be true because that is what they do in the movies and Hollywood wouldn't lie to us. — Joe R (@joe56219) June 13, 2017

Sadly, nothing will change their minds, I saw comments on a video showing suppressed vs unsuppressed fire, all screaming it was faked — Sheepdog Smokey (@SheepdogSmokey) June 13, 2017

The Brady bunch needs to use sources other than Hollywood and the voices in their own heads. But if they embraced facts they'd be pro 2A. — WriteWithGod (@DavidMGillespie) June 13, 2017

I have found it's usually the same people that want to ban guns and gun accessories that are also the most ignorant of them. — Superfan (@SlyguyDesign) June 13, 2017

