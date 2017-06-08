Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) announced in mid-May that he’d be resigning from Congress at the end of June, meaning that someone would have to take over his chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee, which on Wednesday released a scathing, 250-page report on Operation Fast and Furious.

That replacement will be Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), who broke a few hearts when he pulled his name from consideration to replace James Comey at the FBI. Still, House Oversight will give the former federal prosecutor and district attorney plenty of opportunity to put his skills to work.

Gowdy statement accepting his post as chair of the Oversight Committee pic.twitter.com/HQnxQTKUc1 — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) June 8, 2017

Trey Gowdy is your new Oversight chairman. https://t.co/hNZa7m5ysX — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 8, 2017

Trey Gowdy is the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee. Excellent! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 8, 2017

Outstanding! One of a few attorneys that I hold in the highest regard! Go get 'em Trey! "Damn the torpedoes. Full steam ahead." 🤠MAGA🇱🇷 — donald harris (@chopperseast) June 8, 2017

If we can't have him for FBI Director that will do. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Brenda (@btodd44) June 8, 2017

Hopefully the past administration now gets investigated like it should have to begin with! @TGowdySC start the investigations, Sir! — christine rockensues (@loudog112) June 8, 2017

Gowdy-Up Democrats! It's going to be a bumpy ride👍🇺🇸💪 — Donnie Lee (@DonnieLee2) June 8, 2017

So long as he wears his shades. pic.twitter.com/KVplxQEHYM — Dan Carty (@dancarty5) June 8, 2017

Trey Gowdy is the new Chairman of the House Oversight Committee. Outstanding! pic.twitter.com/leWtN1Lnft — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) June 8, 2017

The butt-hurt from Democrats on Twitter as they sober up from this morning’s James Comey watch parties confirms that Gowdy should prove an excellent choice.

Congratulations were forthcoming from South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who noted that Gowdy’s ever-shifting hairstyle remains a mystery.

Congrats to my friend @TGowdySC, a great choice to lead @GOPoversight. Statement —> pic.twitter.com/z2NboLnMFe — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 8, 2017

I will seize on any opportunity to repost this picture of Trey Gowdy pic.twitter.com/iXOeX9SGA3 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 8, 2017

… now with bonus rap verse:

Check it, scandals unravel

I'm busting tax-funded travel

My boy Jay paved the way

Now I'm picking up that gavel pic.twitter.com/YQjL66rxrS — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 8, 2017

* * *

Related: