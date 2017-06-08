Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) announced in mid-May that he’d be resigning from Congress at the end of June, meaning that someone would have to take over his chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee, which on Wednesday released a scathing, 250-page report on Operation Fast and Furious.

That replacement will be Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), who broke a few hearts when he pulled his name from consideration to replace James Comey at the FBI. Still, House Oversight will give the former federal prosecutor and district attorney plenty of opportunity to put his skills to work.

The butt-hurt from Democrats on Twitter as they sober up from this morning’s James Comey watch parties confirms that Gowdy should prove an excellent choice.

Congratulations were forthcoming from South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who noted that Gowdy’s ever-shifting hairstyle remains a mystery.

… now with bonus rap verse:

* * *

