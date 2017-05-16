Before taking heat Tuesday for daring to tweet Bible verses, Sen. Marco Rubio on Saturday expressed his approval of two names said to be on the list of those being considered to replace James Comey as FBI director: South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy and Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

As of Tuesday afternoon, both of those names are off the list. Gowdy announced Monday that, after speaking with Attorney General Jeff Sessions twice, he decided to take his name out of the running, saying in a statement, “I would not be the right person.”

Our country deserves a Director w/ not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice & truth. pic.twitter.com/SZIXbfmSOo — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) May 15, 2017

That’s pretty vague. Former federal prosecutor and district attorney Gowdy’s skills are legendary, but the memory of his grilling of Hillary Clinton certainly wouldn’t do much for uniting the country. But check out this audition tape of Gowdy questioning Comey to see what could have been:

@TGowdySC But you would totally be the right guy 😐 — JNasty 🇺🇸 (@JNasty720) May 15, 2017

@TGowdySC You would be an exceptional Director of the FBI & one main reason is that you do not want the job. — James (@GoldenxxJames) May 15, 2017

@TGowdySC Trey you would be perfect but we respect your decision. — Joe Russo (@Russ0_J0e) May 15, 2017

@TGowdySC I'm so utterly disappointed and heartbroken to read this. I have no words. You were the one. The one who could have led the FBI back. — Dana (@dhartmann23) May 15, 2017

@TGowdySC I certainly respect your decision, but this is such a loss for the American people. We deserve the best and you are it!!! — Billie Robinson (@billierobinson3) May 15, 2017

@TGowdySC @LindaMo60594098 I strongly disagree…u r the exact person we need in that position but if you do not want it thats another matter. Either way u r grt Amer — Kevin Andrews (@kevin9359) May 15, 2017

@kevin9359 @TGowdySC @LindaMo60594098 I agree with you. This is just not about unifying the country. It's about the rule of law!! We feel Gowdy is best able to do this!! — Lady Patriot (@lynn_weiser) May 15, 2017

@lynn_weiser @kevin9359 @TGowdySC @LindaMo60594098 Exactly! This isn't a position to bring the country together. Its about finding the perfect person to restore truth, justice & integrity — Dana (@dhartmann23) May 15, 2017

@TGowdySC Heartbroken. But if you stay in the House to go after HRC and their crime syndicate, hats off! — frLarousse2 (@frLarousse2) May 16, 2017

Amen to that. As for Cornyn, he took his name out of the running as well, a decision he announced Tuesday.

Just in: Cornyn says the country needs a "well-credentialed, independent" FBI Director, says he will remain in the Senate — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) May 16, 2017

Cornyn says he'll help Trump admin find "a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director" but it won't be him — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 16, 2017

Cornyn only seriously considered FBI director job after personally being implored by AG Sessions, a former colleague https://t.co/O3RlmaEYO4 — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 16, 2017

Seems clear they wanted Cornyn, but sometimes trial balloons get shot down. Thanks for that, @LindseyGrahamSC. https://t.co/Cs8aX8kpvh — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) May 16, 2017

Here’s where we’d list the tweets of those heartbroken about Cornyn pulling his name from consideration; if one pops up in our search, we’ll add it later. Meanwhile, some are still hoping Gowdy finds his way back into consideration.

@TGowdySC Mr. @TGowdySC , your humbleness is rare; your razor sharp intellect is needed in the FBI; I know you decline the honor, PLEASE reconsider! — chicagorich (@richATRBC_LCPC) May 15, 2017

@TGowdySC Hopefully no one else takes the position so you'll have to. Feel compelled mr. Gowdy. Feel compelled. — John Lanier (@crazyjohn06) May 15, 2017

* * *

