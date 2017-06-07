It’s strange that despite the flurry of sexual harassment allegations against Donald Trump that surfaced during the campaign, it was the “Access Hollywood” tape with Billy Bush that really resonated with the anti-Trump crowd and still echoes in the protest signs, T-shirts, and hats worn by the resistance.

"Normal New York City conversation" is the new "locker room talk" https://t.co/WwuiJ3pb0X — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 7, 2017

The excuse that Trump and Bush were just engaging in some “locker room talk” didn’t fly, so we’re not so sure Gov. Chris Christie was helping any when he told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Wednesday afternoon that his exchanges with former FBI Director James Comey were just how people in New York talk to each other.

Chris Christie tells @NicolleDWallace Trump's comments to Comey were "normal New York City conversation" he didn't realize was inappropriate — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 7, 2017

Christie floats the first defense: Trump considers chats w Comey “normal New York City conversation.” (Christie smirking while saying this) pic.twitter.com/qpQ99LSBS6 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) June 7, 2017

If you're in the mafia. — Richard Hornsby (@RichardHornsby) June 7, 2017

Normal New York City conversation if you are chatting with John Gotti. — Jonathan Drake (@Duck_person) June 7, 2017

"Normal, NYC conversation"…if you're in the mafia https://t.co/cd1mPdVQ4o — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 7, 2017

Trump ran his businesses like the mafia and it extends into govt. NATO becomes protection racket. Employees take loyalty oaths. GOP omerta. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 7, 2017

Unfortunately it's not merely a metaphor or a mindset. Trump has had mafia hookups for decades and now they appear to have permeated the WH. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 7, 2017

He's right. This is exactly how real estate developers behave in NY. This was all entirely predictable. — David Weinstein (@davidbweinstein) June 7, 2017

Hes not in New York anymore Toto … New rules and they are our rules not his — Newport Resist (@ruckus2) June 7, 2017

Translating from New York mafia conversation to D.C. speak seems to be a lot more difficult than one would suspect, seeing as it’s really just two regional dialects of shakedown.

Yah, last time I was in NYC I got a falafel and the guy leaned over the counter and said "I need loyalty," totally normal — Amy McNamara (@acmcnamara) June 7, 2017

This shady mob style New Yorker excuse is getting very old. — Pranny (@pranmehras) June 7, 2017

I've only lived in New York for a few months, but so far normal conversations are more like: "Hello" or "Small coffee, milk and sugar" etc. — Jeffrey Young (@JeffYoung) June 7, 2017

My normal NYC conversation: "WOULD YOU STOP PLAYING THAT IPHONE GAME IN THE SUBWAY TRAIN DOORWAY FOR CHRISSAKE YOU IDIOT" https://t.co/z70XgI7SVG — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 7, 2017

Does Christie’s that sound inane? A little, but couple that theory with the New York Times’ bombshell report about “an awkward hug” between Trump and Comey after Comey unsuccessfully tried to blend into the curtains to avoid interacting. Nobody’s coming out of this looking good.

There’s a lot of truth here, though:

Chris Christie to @NicolleDWallace: "Does Donald Trump make things harder sometimes? Absolutely." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 7, 2017

