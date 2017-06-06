Sen. Marco Rubio keeps putting conservatives into awkward places. He outlasted many of his rivals in the presidential primary, but his membership in the “Gang of Eight” was wildly unpopular compared to Donald Trump’s promise to build a border wall and get Mexico to pay for it.

Now, Rubio is praising the important work of Ivanka Trump, whom the media had sold as the progressive member of the Trump family, whispering all the right things into the president’s ear about climate change, for example. The backlash, then, when President Trump announced the U.S. was pulling out of the Paris Agreement was brutal … some “climate czar” Ivanka turned out to be.

The Paris Climate Accord is out, so what’s next on Ivanka Trump’s agenda? It looks like paid family leave, and Rubio is on board.

Tomorrow AEI-Brookings releases their Paid Family Leave report. It’s time to make America great for working families https://t.co/fCd2EHsYXd — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2017

That tweet from Monday night racked up thousands of likes, but we’d swear all those people at Trump’s campaign rallies were chanting, “Lock her up,” not “Paid family leave.” Rubio on Tuesday then gave Ivanka Trump props for doing important work:

In America, no family should be forced to put off having children due to economic insecurity. @IvankaTrump is doing important work. https://t.co/SZxs1wg95P — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 6, 2017

That sounds a lot like something Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren might tweet. And the report to which Ivanka links in her tweet does admit that family leave is a hard sell for Republicans:

One reason is that it would be another large government program, which is difficult for lawmakers who are typically against big government to support. With a price tag that runs in the multi-billion dollars per year, it is also difficult for those who are concerned about the country’s debt. Paid leave is doubly problematic for those who see a government paid leave program as displacing benefits already provided in the private market.

There’s more to the report, obviously, but we’re still kind of hung up on families being “forced” to put off having children.

Um…no. If you can't yet afford a family, you need to put off having one until you can. It's called personal responsibility. https://t.co/LfLxVToOvR — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 6, 2017

Dude, how old are you? Personal responsibility? We're at least two full generations removed from that ancient concept. #DDay — Conservative 🇺🇸 (@Colorado_Right) June 6, 2017

We have millions on our welfare rolls who agree with you, marco. — @DonInNY (@donnyEB) June 6, 2017

Let me get this straight, finances should not have a bearing on having children…how about personal responsibility, should that matter? — HWDConservative (@HWDConservative) June 6, 2017

Great. Another entitlement. Who is going to pay for these people to not work? — Ryan Crozier (@rcroz10214_ryan) June 6, 2017

Wait… are you saying people should not consider their financial situation before having kids? Another unconstitutional Govt program? 🤔👎 — NormalMerican (@NormalMerican) June 6, 2017

As a small biz owner, this wld be a killer. My co is 95% women under the age of 40. I'd have to close my biz & let 40 people go! — Beverly Clarke (@ClarkeBtclarke) June 6, 2017

Families absolutely should put off having kids until they can afford them. What the hell are you talking about? — Covfefe Mindset (@Thewbert3) June 6, 2017

No one is forcing anyone to do anything. It's life decisions that people have to make. It's not a businesses or taxpayers obligation. — A Holt (@aholt429) June 6, 2017

but I don't want to pay for my coworker to have kids. I paid 4 my own & knew when to stop. Having kids is not a job — tam (@chickLadey) June 6, 2017

Sorry I don't want to pay for someone else to get paid family leave. Do like has been done for previous generations and plan and save. I did — KimSue Castner (@KimSue1966) June 6, 2017

So it takes a village? What happened to personal responsibility. — Rhonda (@mlleodile1) June 6, 2017

In America, no business should be forced to provide benefits because a third party (Govt) says so. — Cole Cochran Jr (@colejunior) June 6, 2017

Lower our taxes, cut regulations & repeal Obamacare! That is what we elected the GOP to do. Not to start a new entitlement program. 🙄 — penelope210 (@penelopesire) June 6, 2017

Ugh. What the fuck happened to you man? — Jake Renfro (@Renfroman) June 6, 2017

I can't believe you actually wrote this. Craziest GOP tweet I've ever seen. — KG (@magannini) June 6, 2017

* * *

