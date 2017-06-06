No, there’s no border wall yet — heck, it’s taking forever just to finalize a concept to raise the fence around the White House to keep unwanted guests from jumping over while preserving the view. Permanent enhancements were to have been made to the fence in 2016, and ideas considered included an electrified top rail and a moat.

But back to the border wall. Companies have submitted proposals for a barrier between the United States and Mexico, although Sen. Lindsey Graham in April insisted “there will never be a 2,200-mile wall built” and the wall was more of a metaphor for increased border security. What if the “wall” were composed of “bricks” including, say, blimps and motion detectors?

Two months later, word is that the wall will be an actual wall, and solar panels along the top will help pay for it.

Will Trump build part of the Wall with solar panels and sell electricity to Mexico while creating jobs and reducing CO2? #POTUS https://t.co/rCtpKVMmg0 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 6, 2017

"Who's going to pay for the wall?"

"Solar panels!"

Doesn't have quite the same ring. https://t.co/YGnPFRPPDo — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 6, 2017

JUST IN: Trump pitched putting solar panels on his border wall "so it pays for itself" https://t.co/sEMUO9qo0o pic.twitter.com/1UshcDGYqL — The Hill (@thehill) June 6, 2017

SCOOP: Trump pitched Republican leaders on a 50 foot solar-paneled border wall via @axios https://t.co/Pyixhbsp6K — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 6, 2017

Oh perfect, this fixes EVERYTHING! 🙄🙄🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ — Artie J. Cooper (@RTJCooper) June 6, 2017

not what's I expected, but appropriately weird! — Ian Bowers (@iggdawg) June 6, 2017

I realize this is problematic on many many levels, but tbh, if they're hell bent on building a wall, solar panels aren't an awful idea — Damawe (@damawe82) June 6, 2017

Since they need to face south, the locals could just blast away at them, rendering them useless. Target practice, ya know….😎 — glitter bug (@glitterybug79) June 6, 2017

Hey, what about a coal-powered wall? — Mye Krennish (@MyeKrennish) June 6, 2017

Didn't a congressman say this is a joke a couple days ago? — gallows pole (@Zepplinrules) June 6, 2017

They'd be beautiful all right, and extremely expensive. Where is Trump going to get the money to pay for that? Forget the nonsensical wall. — Louise Kimmich (@KimmichLouise) June 6, 2017

Id prefer solar paneled machine gun turrets on top but whatever. — Destro1000 (@bigburnell) June 6, 2017

The president pitched the idea of solar panels during a meeting with GOP Congressional leadership Tuesday, but that idea was just one of several proposed and which the Associated Press wrote about in April.

Border wall as solar power project, or as art: Firms submit bids for wall on US-Mexico border. See the designs: https://t.co/k1qwSV2rJg pic.twitter.com/vWyJDZ2KQ1 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2017

Also included were an “art” installation made of “a polished concrete wall augmented with stones and artifacts” and a really cool sounding nuclear waste border wall, lined with trench at least 100 feet deep to store nuclear waste, with an option to convert it it energy.

