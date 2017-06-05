With a name like Reality Winner, it didn’t take long for people to track down the social media accounts of the 25-year-old woman charged with providing classified materials from the NSA to The Intercept.

The Daily Beast’s Kelly Weill, who in a tweet described Winner as “brave as hell,” talked to Winner’s mother Monday and tracked down her Twitter account by linking it to other social media accounts, where she was friends with her mom.

Reality Winner is a 25-year-old veteran and translator insistent on calling out Trump. https://t.co/Yb2x06oL8E — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) June 5, 2017

New from us: @KellyWeill broke the news of Reality Winner's charges to her mom.

She'd told her mom to watch her cat.https://t.co/8wM2sEQs1t pic.twitter.com/kaKzEbNt1m — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 5, 2017

Reality Winner had retweeted Edward Snowden and was vocally anti-Trump on Twitter.https://t.co/8wM2sEQs1t pic.twitter.com/mLFBrV9MRJ — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 5, 2017

It certainly didn’t take much of a survey of the @reezlie feed to figure out that the person it belong to was virulently anti-Trump, but to what degree exactly?

Here are four of the 50 people followed by Reality Winner @Reezlie. Couple of red flags here. She got a TS clearance. pic.twitter.com/bCXNkYeRx6 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 6, 2017

Sure, there are plenty of hashtags among her posts that could have come from Cher if not for her policy of not spelling out the name Trump, but one tweet that raised eyebrows showed the U.S. Air Force veteran apparently dedicating her loyalty to Iran were Trump ever to declare war.

We will never use our weapons against anyone, except in self-defense. Let us see if any of those who complain can make the same statement. pic.twitter.com/xwGquvqLvb — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 3, 2017

There are many Americans protesting US govt aggression towards Iran. If our Tangerine in Chief declares war, we stand with you! — Sara Winners (@Reezlie) February 7, 2017

That could be problematic for Winner, as they say.

Alleged NSA leaker said she would stand with terror regime in Iran against the United States https://t.co/uBDOSSLE7P — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 6, 2017

What a stupid time to be alive. https://t.co/JOmpsAdSLA — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) June 6, 2017

Wait, did you just declare that if America goes to war with Iran, you stand with Iran? Seriously? — holly landes (@hollylandes) June 6, 2017

How did this deranged person -> @Reezlie <- ever get a security clearance? After 8 years of Obama, the "intel community" is a joke — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 6, 2017

Wow. Did she become a contractor w NSA solely to leak classified info? Can't believe someone w account like that could be working w NSA — Dupes & Knaves (@DupesKnaves) June 6, 2017

Go see how do you in Iran sweetheart. We'll miss you. — Jack Garber (@GuyMontag1983) June 6, 2017

Wow!! I feel bad for the brothers and sisters in our military fighting for you to even tweet your alliance with Iran — The real JoeLoughlin (@LoughlinJoseph) June 6, 2017

Have lived in high-liberal territory my whole life–very emotional. Twitter really brings out the tough talking libs. Standing with IRAN? — John Stephen Walsh (@jswriter65) June 6, 2017

Uh, I think a U.S. citizen declaring allegiance to Iran does not look good on one's resume. — Don Fredrick (@Colony14) June 6, 2017

There are so many tweets in that timeline to sift through and treasure now, like this one:

@AnonymousPress what happened to the Feb 28th call for Trump to resign? — Sara Winners (@Reezlie) March 6, 2017

Looks like YOU are going to have to "resign" to the fact that you're going to be spending quite some time in a prison cell. — Shane🇺🇸👌 (@SwagOn_Fleek) June 6, 2017

it's not gonna matter to you anymore now that you're going to prison. Tata! — 🇺🇸FUQ YO FEELS🇺🇸 (@zappin_liberals) June 6, 2017

I think you better get a lawyer, and adjust your palette to prison food, bologna on moldy bread & cold green beans — E.J.S. (@skypunk82) June 6, 2017

Orange is the new black. You'll understand what I mean later. — Ancient Coin Altar (@coinaltar1) June 6, 2017

not so anonymous anymore, time to face Reality Loser. — Chucksteak (@chucksteakpt) June 6, 2017

Unfortunately she cant be charged w treason bc no declaration of war. But I hope she gets the maximum prison sentence. #sedition — Mom for Trump (@StacyBrewer18) June 6, 2017

Tweet from the woman that leaked the NSA document to @theintercept where she writes to the Foreign Minister of Iran. Evidence of treason? https://t.co/5ZWEbGbk5n — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 6, 2017

Nah. Hold up on the prison fantasies, everyone; The Smoking Gun says she’s no traitor.

Sorry, she's just a leaker, not a traitor. And this guy remains the most despicable reality winner… pic.twitter.com/dxxJLKUfJH — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) June 5, 2017

No. She is a traitor. — Rudedog (@Rudedog6557) June 6, 2017

Leaking classified material to undermine the administration you represent is the definition of being a traitor… — Thufir (@thufir0) June 5, 2017

By definition, she is in fact a traitor. trai·tor

noun

a person who betrays a friend, country, principle, etc.#RealityWinner#RussiaGate — faster34me (@faster34me) June 6, 2017

* * *