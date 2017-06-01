Though he’s shown considerable restraint the last few months, it took no time at all for former President Barack Obama to weigh in on “the absence of American leadership” displayed Thursday by President Trump as he announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord:

JUST IN: Statement from President Barack Obama on the Paris Climate Accord: pic.twitter.com/hVDrsPFrTH — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2017

Sure, the world came together in Paris, but maybe President Pen and Phone should have spent a little more time in Washington with U.S. Senators, who could have ratified a treaty. With that option out of the picture, there wasn’t much Obama could do but encourage states and cities to step up.

Obama on Paris Agreement exit:"I'm confident that our states, cities, & businesses will step up & do even more to lead the way.." @KLewis44 — ReenaCBS (@reenaninan) June 1, 2017

So Barack Obama is saying that it’s up to state and local governments to make their own decisions regarding carbon emissions rather than defer to an agreement made by a group of world leaders in Paris? OK.

Very interesting comment, since giving states, cities, and businesses freedom to make their own choices has never exactly been Obama's bag. — TheNK0 🇺🇸 (@TheNK0) June 1, 2017

He is like a bad rash….ever the community organizer. — atilladahoney (@atilladahoney) June 1, 2017

Obama is confident "our states, cities, and businesses will…lead the way." If so, then pulling out of the agreement is no big deal, right? https://t.co/y23v2V0tBH — Mike (@Doranimated) June 1, 2017

So what he is saying is that we don't need in the Paris Accord.. Glad he agrees.. — Tanya C (@tcarrcreations) June 1, 2017

Yes, and is this not the way a free and sovereign nation functions? Up with free enterprise!! — Steven A Mitchell Sr (@StevenAMitchels) June 1, 2017

Obama calls for cities & states to continue to follow the #ParisAgreement. Cool, but why did you want to fleece the rest of us for BILLIONS? pic.twitter.com/YTKAfg79sS — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) June 1, 2017

Pres Obama please have your staff get the billing addresses of all the states & cities that want to follow your (Screw the USA) Paris accord https://t.co/fKFpHIboXu — Daryl Forsberg (@DarylForsberg) June 1, 2017

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio has already committed New York City to the Paris Agreement, so good luck with that.

But we'll take matters into our own hands. I plan to sign an executive order maintaining New York City’s commitment to the Paris Agreement. https://t.co/8oByikDt7C — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 31, 2017

Maybe de Blasio and Gov. Jerry Brown can arm wrestle to see who gets to be the climate czar of the resistance.