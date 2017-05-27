Some progressives are getting the sneaking suspicion they’ve been had. Following the instructions in the Indivisible Town Hall Resistance Guide (and some adorable marker diagrams by Robert B. Reich), they’ve been filling GOP town halls to capacity and dragging out the Halloween decorations for a die-in or two in the parking lot to kill time.

They’re already putting their Sharpies to work for Friday’s town hall/die-in in Missouri.

Rep. Darrell Issa’s office has announced he’ll be holding a town hall Saturday, June 3.

Registration is NOW OPEN for our upcoming town hall meeting. Sign up and reserve your seat today! 👉 https://t.co/LqMXR3O9KC pic.twitter.com/ZaryScKkca — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) May 27, 2017

Time to start painting those cardboard headstones and … hey, wait a minute. That’s the same day as the next major protest march, the #MarchForTruth. What’s an activist to do?

@DarrellIssa Smooth move -cancel the one on the 31st then schedule one June 3rd same day as #MarchForTruth inviting repugs 1st for limited seating-COWARD — Lauren McDowell (@macsloth) May 27, 2017

@DarrellIssa I was on at 12 on the dot and got a ticket. A friend was too and she didn't get one. How many of those pre-reg codes did you give away?!?! — Joanna Mang (@JoannaMang) May 27, 2017

@DarrellIssa I am a constituent & tried to register for your townhall at 12:01 & was WAITLISTED. Couldn't get into last one either. 🙁 — ioverthinkit (@ioverthinkit) May 27, 2017

@DarrellIssa I hope you don't think stacking the audience with Republicans will help you avoid questions about the Trump budget — Joanna Mang (@JoannaMang) May 27, 2017

@DarrellIssa Why not answer questions on social media? I'll go first: when will the GOP quit conspiring with our enemies? — Grammar Bannon (@PMS_4TW) May 27, 2017

@DarrellIssa Show up anyways. #MarchForTruth at San Juan Hills High School. — Spoony Brad (@SpoonyBrad) May 27, 2017

@DarrellIssa Will be voting you out — Sandrina Triglia (@SandrinaST) May 27, 2017

@DarrellIssa Seriously, you cannot even be honest about this? — JenniferB (@djenya13) May 27, 2017

If the congressman is fake and the town hall is fake, then the only reasonable course of action is to attend the #MarchForTruth instead.

