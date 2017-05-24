Here’s a story that seemed to get lost today among extensive coverage of the pope frowning during President Trump’s visit.

This seems newsworthy: friendly FISA court sounds alarm about Obama spying practices, 4th amendment violations, https://t.co/gvO3fU2lDQ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 24, 2017

@MZHemingway I saw it this morning and have been waiting on confirmation as no other site seems to be reporting it. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 24, 2017

@physicsgeek Indeed. But ACLU quote in the piece I linked. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 24, 2017

This could be a trick question, but in no way should it be.

Can you share best examples of news stories covering FISA court condemning Obama admin for illegal spying on US citizens? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 24, 2017

Did this get any press coverage today? This is insane. https://t.co/cYviiJGfRI — lauren (@LilMissRightie) May 24, 2017

So what is the story? Circa was one of the few sources to have an extensive write-up of the NSA performing illegal searches on American citizens for years under the Obama administration.

Obama intel agency secretly conducted illegal searches on Americans for yearshttps://t.co/B1w0oGQ3e9 pic.twitter.com/jfMRTAb6yl — Circa (@Circa) May 24, 2017

John Solomon and Sara Carter report:

The National Security Agency under former President Barack Obama routinely violated American privacy protections while scouring through overseas intercepts and failed to disclose the extent of the problems until the final days before Donald Trump was elected president last fall, according to once top-secret documents that chronicle some of the most serious constitutional abuses to date by the U.S. intelligence community. … In question is the collection of what is known as upstream “about data” about an American that is collected even though they were not directly in contact with a foreigner that the NSA was legally allowed to intercept.

The story hits just about all of the checkmarks in 2017 to make it a bombshell. On Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Sen. Rand Paul said if the reports were true, it would constitute “an enormous abuse of power,” adding, “This will dwarf all other stories.”

Well, he had the first part right.

.@RandPaul decries NSA program as a "backdoor way to sort of get at Americans' privacy without using a warrant" pic.twitter.com/ZT1W3ZRr6L — Kevin W. (@kwilli1046) May 24, 2017

@MZHemingway This deserves much more attention than it's probably going to get. Non-partisan attention, too. Not related to Trump or Russia or Obama, etc — Egon Alter (@AlterEgon75) May 24, 2017

@MZHemingway It's as bad as it seems. — Douglas Donaldson (@DouglasShrugged) May 24, 2017

@MZHemingway “I think what this emphasizes is the shocking lack of oversight of these programs,” Neema Singh Guliani, the ACLU’s legislative counsel DC. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 24, 2017

Sen. Rand Paul tried to tell us this is what would happen with surveillance.. — Mike Laurence (@MikeLaurence8) May 25, 2017

@MZHemingway Why does this issue have to be so partisan? Bush, Obama and Trump were/are horrible about this. It is govt vs the people. Not red vs blue. — Paul Ellis (@jpaulellis) May 24, 2017

