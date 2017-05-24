Here’s a story that seemed to get lost today among extensive coverage of the pope frowning during President Trump’s visit.

So what is the story? Circa was one of the few sources to have an extensive write-up of the NSA performing illegal searches on American citizens for years under the Obama administration.

The National Security Agency under former President Barack Obama routinely violated American privacy protections while scouring through overseas intercepts and failed to disclose the extent of the problems until the final days before Donald Trump was elected president last fall, according to once top-secret documents that chronicle some of the most serious constitutional abuses to date by the U.S. intelligence community.

In question is the collection of what is known as upstream “about data” about an American that is collected even though they were not directly in contact with a foreigner that the NSA was legally allowed to intercept.

 

The story hits just about all of the checkmarks in 2017 to make it a bombshell. On Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Sen. Rand Paul said if the reports were true, it would constitute “an enormous abuse of power,” adding, “This will dwarf all other stories.”

