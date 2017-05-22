Hours after the fact, it’s been all but confirmed that the blast outside a U.K. venue hosting an Ariana Grande concert was a deliberate act of terrorism. Some have noted that it took place on the anniversary of a fatal machete attack on a British soldier; others are noting that the concert would have been packed with young people, especially teen girls.

Cowards who kill innocent children are enemies of free & decent people around the world. Tonight Americans mourn with our British allies. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 23, 2017

As always, U.S. politicians are dedicating thoughts and prayers to the victims and families of Monday’s attack in Manchester, England, but as trolls have proved time and time again, there’s no tragedy that can distract them from their own hatred.

Rep. Trent Franks, for example, dared to bring up the pain of losing a child — something the resistance has made clear already it has no time for in the advance of the GOP’s agenda.

My heart is breaking for the victims and their families in #manchester. I cannot imagine the pain of losing a child. — Rep. Trent Franks (@RepTrentFranks) May 23, 2017

@RepTrentFranks Says the congressman willing to let thousands die from TrumpCare to pay for a tax cut for the rich. — Patrick Gordon (@Patrick_OnEarth) May 23, 2017

Speaker Paul Ryan was a favorite target, obviously, being responsible for the deaths of somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 Americans.

Young and innocent lives lost in #Manchester tonight. Praying for the victims and their families. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan We need @SpeakerRyan DEAD! Between Healthcare cuts, Budget cuts & cutting trillions $ for Rich he is proposing, worse than any terrorist — Lubna (@LubnaArikat) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Why don't you pray for the families in this country losing health care as well? Terrorism has far fewer victims than an @gop congress. — Terry Wechsler (@Terry_Wechsler) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Oh pretending to have a soul, while plotting to kill millions of Americans with your destruction of ACA and passing AHCA which is a tax cut — tayen (@stetayen) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan You dont really give a shit for humanity, based on your healthcare plan! — Scott (@scottfree67) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan You don't seem to mind the 40,000 Americans that will die each year because you robbed them of healthcare. #TrumpRussiaCoverUp — Vive la Resistance (@stanimals) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan You would do good to include the 50,000 people who will die if this health travesty becomes law, you hypocritical scum. #MidtermsAreComing — TehOnlyMinx (@MissZoeLuna) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Pray for the 50,000 people who will die if you repeal Obamacare — Brendan James (@BrendanPJames) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan so you care about innocent lives all of a sudden? What about all the lives that your healthcare bill is going to threaten? — 🔯Daπ Dromeda (@TruthIsQuantum) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Pray for the sick who will die due to losing their healthcare coverage in your own God damn country due to GOP Congress too, douche bag. — linusesq (@linusesq) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Taking people's health insurance and Medicaid away is really no different than this other than time and shock factor — Patriot (@trupatriot4) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan I'm praying for the victims of Trump's budget, too…and the Obamacare sabotage or repeal — ElliBTru (@elibt) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan TY for the sympathy given to #Manchester, do u think ur capable of compassion & sympathy for those you are killing here in your country? — Ks Blu Dot (@LenWmsCarver) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan For those in #Manchester who aren't aware, this is Paul Ryan, the US terrorist trying to kill millions with reckless healthcare plan. — Jenna LeFever (@JLAYFevah) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan You should be more worried about all the deaths your healthcare bill will cause. whoever is reading this if at all, ryan is an evil human — Doug Baltz (@2linepoetry) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Those lives matter to you but American lives dont? — ImaReSister (@ImGrammaBamma) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Just don't pray away the needed healthcare of those injured. — Ginger Pimpernel (@gingrpimpernel) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan The Manchester attack is horrific. At least in Great Britain, the health care system will treat everyone & no one has to deal with the AHCA. — TennLinda (@TennLinda) May 23, 2017

@SpeakerRyan Thank God they have Universal Health Care in times like this minutes matter they don't have to stand in line filling out insurance forms — Cynthia (@usajustme) May 23, 2017