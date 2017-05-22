Hours after the fact, it’s been all but confirmed that the blast outside a U.K. venue hosting an Ariana Grande concert was a deliberate act of terrorism. Some have noted that it took place on the anniversary of a fatal machete attack on a British soldier; others are noting that the concert would have been packed with young people, especially teen girls.

As always, U.S. politicians are dedicating thoughts and prayers to the victims and families of Monday’s attack in Manchester, England, but as trolls have proved time and time again, there’s no tragedy that can distract them from their own hatred.

Rep. Trent Franks, for example, dared to bring up the pain of losing a child — something the resistance has made clear already it has no time for in the advance of the GOP’s agenda.

Speaker Paul Ryan was a favorite target, obviously, being responsible for the deaths of somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 Americans.

