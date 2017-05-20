President Donald Trump’s trip abroad kicked off in Saudi Arabia, and obviously there was going to be some sort of greeting involved. Fox News contributor Steve Cortes reported Saturday morning that an order not to bow came from the very top:

Last words from @POTUS before deplaning Air Force One: "I catch one American bowing here and you're on the next Saudia flight home"… — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 20, 2017

Sometimes I really cannot stand that man and sometimes I want to buy a MAGA hat. This is great. Americans do not bow to anyone. Ever. https://t.co/woxp1hws40 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 20, 2017

Talk about Faux News … maybe Trump didn’t bow to the Saudis, but plenty accused him of sneaking in a little curtsey.

Did Trump curtsy to the King of Saudi Arabia? pic.twitter.com/xsTGfg2m0J — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 20, 2017

John Roberts, also of Fox News, chimed in a bit later to clarify that the bow wasn’t a greeting of any sort; the president was bent over to receive a medal, which frankly would be difficult if not impossible to miss from the video.

A little accuracy is needed. @realDonaldTrump did not "bow" to King Salman. He bent over so Salman could present the Collar of Abdulaziz — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 20, 2017

Thanks for correcting this. Same media wondering why folks don't believe their anonymous sources produced this fake news. https://t.co/nSn0RmNqhu — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) May 20, 2017

Trump’s greeting certainly didn’t look like a repeat of Barack Obama’s.

Trump learns from Obama's mistakes and shakes Saudi King's hand instead of bowing https://t.co/eOTKsCBM44 pic.twitter.com/t5NoSHS4Lb — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 20, 2017

“Obama” and “mistakes” in the same tweet? What’s taking PolitiFact so long to get on this?

@SteveDeaceShow @EdDriscoll But you're not correcting the claim that he curtsied to the king. https://t.co/tAMoXZ19es — Real Howard Wall (@HJWallEcon) May 20, 2017

We can see where this is heading, not that there was any surprise.

honestly though. Fox would have three months worth of cable programming set here if Obama were the one in this pic. https://t.co/pfH6K1q90K — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) May 20, 2017

The Obama administration’s Ben Rhodes, credited with strategizing and running “the successful Iran-deal messaging campaign,” suddenly found himself out of another job, since all hypocrisy had been mined out of human existence.

We've officially reached the end of hypocrisy https://t.co/dSQsIWr7YO — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 20, 2017

Not as long as you decide to keep tweeting https://t.co/5fna58kalC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 21, 2017

@brhodes I can't stand Trump but coming from an Obama this is hysterical. — diogenes (@diogenes323bc) May 21, 2017

Wouldn’t you be closer to the end of hypocrisy if you complained about the media’s unfair treatment of Obama and attempted to stir up some sort of controversy over Trump’s bow?

Besides, this is how you stir up trouble.

Pretty sure Trump was also facing Mecca when he bowed. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2017

When he curtsied, you mean, like a little girl — not that there’s any shame whatsoever in a 70-year-old man identifying as a little girl.

You know who never, ever would have curtsied in front of the Saudis? Hillary Clinton — but she wasn’t there today for some reason.

@redsteeze did you watch the video? He audibly said "Allahu Akbar" when he bowed too. Weird more people aren't talking about it. — Travis View (@travis_view) May 20, 2017

If they look beyond the “curtsey” and review closely video of Trump’s visit today, members of the resistance might see something that really will outrage them: the president making headway on his foreign policy agenda, despite warnings by pundits and the media that he shouldn’t leave the country — especially after a week filled with scandalous bombshells, like the time he made James Comey want to hide in the curtains.

And that story came from the leftist media itself; there’s no blaming Fox for that one.

.@POTUS completes largest single arms deal in U.S. history- negotiating a package totaling more than $109.7B. #POTUSAbroad #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/6lBIEMgBEV — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) May 20, 2017

. @politico's politics reporter @anniekarni literally missed this fact in her story. Her reporting reads like high school prom coverage. https://t.co/tsUvMZoQ2U — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 20, 2017

