Just when the major newspapers failed to come through with the daily “boom” we’ve come to expect, who should pop up but the man who likes trains and also served as vice president for eight years.

Joe Biden appeared Thursday night at SALT in Las Vegas to speak to a room full of evil Wall Street banker types and drop a bomb or two. Would Biden have been a better candidate than Hillary Clinton? Speculating about what could have been is actually a refreshing break from conducting yet another postmortem on Hillary’s campaign.

Joe Biden at #salt2017 on Hillary Clinton: "I never thought she was the correct candidate. I thought I was the correct candidate." — Yashar (@yashar) May 19, 2017

Joe Biden on Hillary: "I never thought she was the correct candidate. I thought I was the correct candidate." pic.twitter.com/gh50IsDL0r — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) May 19, 2017

Biden happily benefitted from Barack Obama’s enormous popularity, whether the two were seen running laps around the White House or making each other friendship bracelets, but he might have lost a few points by speaking up about the election.

@hamiltonnolan Kind of a shit move to say that now. — The Love Below (@TheLoveBel0w) May 19, 2017

@hamiltonnolan Bc why elect a smart woman when you could have an inappropriate, groping white man who plagiarizes? Joe without PBO=just another DC creep — WhatILove (@WhatILuv) May 19, 2017

Speaking of smart women, the debates between Joe Biden and Carly Fiorina would have been amazing. But could Biden really have ridden Obama’s coattails to a win? Could he win in 2020? America might find out.

Says "I may very well" decide to run for president next election but has not made up his mind. — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) May 19, 2017

2020 here he comes! https://t.co/agccugjtua — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 19, 2017

@sahilkapur @JonahNRO This from a man that ran 2 times and got 3% of the vote — rod (@crhstables) May 19, 2017

@yashar Because he was so successful when he ran before. Easy to snipe from the sidelines. — SayGoodnightGracie (@BurnsandAllen2) May 19, 2017

@yashar 1) the point is absolutely correct; 2) it's pretty unhelpful — Bob Rosenberg (@BRosenberg1) May 19, 2017

@BRosenberg1 @yashar It is not absolutely correct. Biden is only loved as the sidekick. Would be a lot different for him at the top of the ticket. — Donna Marie (@Oooooo_Donna) May 19, 2017

@yashar Love Joe Biden but he's only VP material, not a leader in his own right. He had 25 yrs to try. #FootInMouthSyndrome #2ndBest #ObamaClinger — Hermione Resists (@Eat_Shop_Travel) May 19, 2017

@yashar I wish to be as confident as a white man pic.twitter.com/Qjm6SJrvcg — Alli Kator (@sailigator) May 19, 2017

@yashar Men just can't get over their ego can they. ALL men even Joe😒 — dadabygrace (@dadabygrace) May 19, 2017

@yashar .It doesn't matter who was the "correct" candidate. History still says last time democrats win after another leaves was in 1856. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) May 19, 2017

@yashar .But if @JoeBiden expects the support of millions and millions of us HRC supporters he might consider shutting up. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) May 19, 2017

@yashar Hard pass. Enjoy running in 2020 without HRC's voters — ParisConstantinople (@smartflexin) May 19, 2017

@yashar That is tacky and inappropriate. He should be building up the party not destroying it by attacking HRC. Move fwd not backwards — The Duchess 👑 (@DuchessOfSassy) May 19, 2017

@yashar Really unnecessary. And wrong. She was the right candidate.Trump would have used him against himself and his "fans" would have eaten it up. — Katie Talkington (@JoyfullCat) May 19, 2017

@yashar He would have come in 3rd…again. — Pam Carlson (@PamCarlson3) May 19, 2017

@yashar Malarkey, the man who lost to both Hillary and Obama in 2008. Biden would not have gotten my vote! — ivey (@evelezce) May 19, 2017

@yashar I've always liked Joe, but this useless remark disappoints me. He's also wrong. — Tara B (@tarabea80) May 19, 2017

@yashar This is so irritating. Rehashing the past & making impossible to prove boasts is pointless. Also, Dems tearing each other down is idiotic. — Frustrated Idealist (@FrustratedIdea1) May 19, 2017

@yashar Hey Joe, this won't help mend the wounded fragile white male vote that was already pissed off Hillary trounced bernie. — Mark Loehrer (@PubPolHist) May 19, 2017

@yashar @samsteinhp He had the opportunity to run and turned it down after consideration. This is a pointless hurtful statement @JoeBiden & totally beneath you — DR Cusack (momswag) (@cusackdr) May 19, 2017

@yashar Then why didn't you run? Or forever hold your peace? I have always liked you. Please don't take that away. — MeganRenee652 (@meganrenee652) May 19, 2017

@yashar Ah @JoeBiden had you just run, I could probably still be able to sleep at night — Ann Brenoff (@AnnBrenoff) May 19, 2017

And Barbra Streisand wouldn’t be packing on the pounds, either.

@yashar @maggieNYT Oh cool we're gonna do THIS now. Impeccable timing Giuseppe. — Soup (@SaveGarrett) May 19, 2017

