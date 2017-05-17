There’s really something wrong with Joss Whedon, and we’re not just saying that after having seen his short film dramatizing the horrors that would face women were Planned Parenthood to be defunded.

“Unlocked” shows what three women have to endure in an unnaturally blue-tinted world where the government has “shut down” Planned Parenthood. And older woman dies of breast cancer; a younger woman cries a lot when she finds out she’s pregnant and apparently can’t go away to college; and a school girl contracts an STD.

Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years. Here’s to fighting for the next 100. Or even not having to. #StandWithPP pic.twitter.com/sjaqtTWBFM — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 17, 2017

It’s more important than ever to #StandWithPP. Thank you @JOSS Whedon for using your talent to fight back! https://t.co/gWiyl5xSP7 — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) May 17, 2017

Thank him for using his directing talent rather than his, um, unique comedy stylings.

@PPact @joss Joss Whedon who poked fun at teenage cancer survivors? Nice poster boy for your movement. — Mister Knightley (@jeromejayjerome) May 17, 2017

On the plus side, “Unlocked” isn’t as bad as “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” But we found it difficult to tear up watching the woman die of cancer knowing that Whedon had not too long ago taken a cheap shot at Paul Ryan by using a photo of childhood cancer survivors for his prop comedy routine. (He eventually deleted the tweet.)

Minors *and* cancer survivors. @joss scores the rare Asshole Twofer. pic.twitter.com/FEuiW1dhRF — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 27, 2017

Entertainment outlets like EW were happy to reprint Whedon’s statement on Planned Parenthood word-for-word, quoting him as saying “anyone trying to shut it down is committing an act of evil. It’s not just inhumane — it’s inhuman.”

“I just wanted to remind those of us with some humanity still stirring how much is at stake,” he added. Again, we’d be touched if we didn’t know Whedon’s sense of humanity includes wishing that Ryan (again) would be raped to death by a rhinoceros. Maybe the Planned Parenthood peer educator in his little movie could use her “Respect, Protection, Consent” poster to teach him that rape is bad.

@joss I didn't think it was possible to make a film more nonsensical than "Age of Ultron", but you succeeded. Congrats! — Tony G (@TonyAugust302) May 17, 2017

@joss You picked supporting the nation's largest abortion provider over starting on a second season of Firefly? That's a tub of stuff right there. — Chris Gast (@chrisgast) May 17, 2017

@joss oh cool now show reverse footage of an unborn child being ripped limb from limb — Christian Ledford (@C_J_Ledford) May 17, 2017

“Make it so that we don’t know what it is.”

@joss Just remember kids, women are weak and can't go to college and have a baby. The all knowing Hollywood director, @joss, says so. #usuckjoss — Nathan Tinsley (@LifeofNate0711) May 17, 2017

@joss PP didn't receive federal funding until 1970–Nixon.. Which means it survived just fine without it for over 50 years. — 🇺🇸 Rev. Mauldin 🏍 (@Reverend_Ducati) May 17, 2017

@joss So, if Planned Parenthood’s supporters were more generous, then PP wouldn’t have to lock its doors permanently? #DefundPP — American Life League (@AmerLifeLeague) May 17, 2017

@joss There are hundreds of great causes. Most of them aren't controversial and they don't require Federal Funding. Let PP raise its own money. — Jimmy Goebel (@STLJimmyG) May 17, 2017

@joss If you stop making my tax dollars pay for it then you can keep it. That's all I'm saying. — Dustin Huntley (@DustinHuntley1) May 17, 2017

@joss So in your fantasy world, hospitals, walk-in clinics, and the public health department don't exist? Only Planned Parenthood, apparently. — American Life League (@AmerLifeLeague) May 17, 2017

It took a special effect added in post by the American Life League, but having the shuttered Planned Parenthood leave directions on its door to actual health care centers would have been thoughtful.

@joss Planned Parenthood hates its customers so much, it doesn’t do this pic.twitter.com/2KmsY595Ks — American Life League (@AmerLifeLeague) May 17, 2017

* * *

Related: