Everyone makes spelling mistakes, but a typo in a mass email sent out by the Democrats in response to Tuesday’s story in the New York Times suggests someone was really, really anxious to strike while the iron was hot.

They want an investigation into President Trump NOW, and if a letter or two is left out in the process, so be it — he’ll just be impeached that much more quickly.

Dems out already with voter engagement email on Comey-Flynn story pic.twitter.com/vdrfZqmCuA — Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) May 17, 2017

@joshledermanAP They misspelled a very important word …. — Bill Gray (@BGPublic) May 17, 2017