Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrori...
'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is...
Enemy Entry: Many Ask Why Susan Wiles Gave ‘Journo’ White House Access Knowing...
Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s
This Marine's Dream to Open a Cigar Lounge Was Shut Down by Government
So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Introducing Legislation to Protect Against White House’s Marie Antoinett...
From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student'...
Brown University Killer Still at Large: Police Investigation Falls Apart
You LOVE to See It! November Jobs Report BURIES Expectations and Lefties Just...
Hold Her BEER, Jay Jones: Virginia Democrat's Daughter Threatens to Poison White MAGA...
Targeted, Ignored, Spun: How the Media Failed a Nation After a Weekend of...
FBI Handing Over 'BOMBSHELL' Memos to Congress About Biden's Mar-A-Lago Raid That Could...
VIP
The Hill DESPERATELY Claims Trump's Reiner Post Caused More 'Cracks' in the GOP...

War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for Deceptive Jan. 6 Doc Edit

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on December 16, 2025
Twitchy

Another ‘news’ organization is being called out for lying (this time with an edit) and could soon be held financially responsible. As fully expected, CNN’s Brian Stelter is having a meltdown. He’s spastically defending the BBC which President Donald Trump is suing for purposely using a deceptive edit to make it appear he called for an insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Advertisement

'Won’t someone please think of the poor multi-billionaire foreign media giants lying and trying to sway American politics!' Stelter answers the call. (WATCH)

That’s what it comes down to. He doesn’t think media organizations that lie about Trump should face real accountability.

Of course, Trump, like anyone else, has a right to sue ‘news’ companies that spread lies about him. The big difference is he’s one of the few people in the world who can afford to do it and get actual results.

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The media declared war on Trump for obvious political reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with journalism. Stelter defends them anyway because he’s on their team.

Commenters welcome Trump for doing something that’s needed to be done for years. The media not only declared a war on Trump personally, but on the tens of millions of Americans who support him.

It’s not that kind of war but Stelter is okay with lying that it is. His delusions and persecution complex demands it.

Posters wonder if the minuscule number of people who watch Stelter will ever wake up to the nonsense he’s pushing. He’s not going to change.

Advertisement

‘Journalists’ push the false narrative that they’re working to hold powerful institutions accountable. However, when their own powerful media institutions start experiencing accountability they circle the wagons and run to cable TV and online to cry about it. Keep those tears flowing, Brian. More accountability is coming.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS LAWSUIT LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrorist Boat Blasts
Warren Squire
From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student' Fraud in Straight-FIRE Letter
Sam J.
So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch and Her Crap Podcast
Sam J.
Enemy Entry: Many Ask Why Susan Wiles Gave ‘Journo’ White House Access Knowing He Would Write Hit Piece
Warren Squire
Hold Her BEER, Jay Jones: Virginia Democrat's Daughter Threatens to Poison White MAGA Families (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION Grateful Calvin
Advertisement