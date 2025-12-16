War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for Deceptive Jan. 6 Doc Edit

Another ‘news’ organization is being called out for lying (this time with an edit) and could soon be held financially responsible. As fully expected, CNN’s Brian Stelter is having a meltdown. He’s spastically defending the BBC which President Donald Trump is suing for purposely using a deceptive edit to make it appear he called for an insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Advertisement

'Won’t someone please think of the poor multi-billionaire foreign media giants lying and trying to sway American politics!' Stelter answers the call. (WATCH)

CNN’s Resident Potato is beside himself that Trump has filed a $10B suit against the BBC for their deceptively edited propaganda.



“War against the news media!"



Bri here longs for the days when there was zero accountability for media lies. pic.twitter.com/8bel4yXTNG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

Deceptive editing is a powerful tool for spreading democracy — Steve Martin (@semartin) December 16, 2025

Mr Potato believe the media should lie with impunity. — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) December 16, 2025

That’s what it comes down to. He doesn’t think media organizations that lie about Trump should face real accountability.

Of course, Trump, like anyone else, has a right to sue ‘news’ companies that spread lies about him. The big difference is he’s one of the few people in the world who can afford to do it and get actual results.

If the media were truthful and not a tool to attack the President he would not have to take such actions you dolt. — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) December 16, 2025

The media declared war against Trump and now they're outraged that he would defend himself and fight back. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 16, 2025

he wasn’t supposed to do THAT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

Exactly. I'm glad he's finally fighting back in tangible ways. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 16, 2025

The media declared war on Trump for obvious political reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with journalism. Stelter defends them anyway because he’s on their team.

Commenters welcome Trump for doing something that’s needed to be done for years. The media not only declared a war on Trump personally, but on the tens of millions of Americans who support him.

"War against the news media!"

GOOD it's past due time they're held accountable for egregiously lying to the public and fabricating fake news, $10Billion doesn't seem like near enough of a lesson. — JP (@J_P1776) December 16, 2025

There has been a Media war against Trump.



If they can't learn to tell the truth then sue them into oblivion.



On a positive note we are getting a new ball room. — Crimeguy1812 (@EAMckinstry) December 16, 2025

"Media." We all know the media is a propaganda wing for the Left.

Hope the BBC got 10 mil lying around. — kdeanc 🇺🇲 (@kdeanc) December 16, 2025

If Trump was actually in a “war against the news media” wouldn’t Stelter be getting baked in a gulag by now? — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) December 16, 2025

It’s not that kind of war but Stelter is okay with lying that it is. His delusions and persecution complex demands it.

Posters wonder if the minuscule number of people who watch Stelter will ever wake up to the nonsense he’s pushing. He’s not going to change.

So easy to see through.



At what point do his listeners (however few there are) not realize, what he is saying is:



One of my industry peers is being held accountable for something I also do. And I’m worried that I may also be held accountable. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) December 16, 2025

Advertisement

Stelter’s TDS is on full display here.



Someone needs to tell Mr. Potato Head that there are significant reasons why President Trump is bringing the lawsuits against these news outlets. pic.twitter.com/HKZ2p06i98 — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) December 16, 2025

He’s still beside himself that some of these companies settled for millions — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

‘Journalists’ push the false narrative that they’re working to hold powerful institutions accountable. However, when their own powerful media institutions start experiencing accountability they circle the wagons and run to cable TV and online to cry about it. Keep those tears flowing, Brian. More accountability is coming.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.