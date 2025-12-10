Michael Shellenberger Spotlights BS Pushed by Media Outlets That Want to Be Trusted...
Numbing Numbers: JD Vance Wants to End the Viral ‘6,7’ Trend After Hearing His Son Say It in Church

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on December 10, 2025
AngieArtist

You’ve probably heard kids saying ‘6,7’ and laughing hysterically. It recently happened to Vice President JD Vance. His son Vivek has caught the numerical fever and was repeating those numbers during church. Whatever the reasons for these digits' popularity, Vance says he is ready to ban them for good.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

If you’re old enough, the reasons certain jokes went viral were pretty clear. Tasteless jokes about the Space Shuttle Challenger and Ethiopia were obvious given their context.

But this new viral joke is confounding adults. Even many of the youngsters repeating it don’t know why it’s supposed to be funny or what it means, as commenters found out.

‘6,7’ Huh?

A few posters seem to have cracked the code, and it's a bit disturbing.

Wait, that’s it? Other posters posited it originated with Shakespeare’s Richard II, and another claimed it was an episode of The Golden Girls. Even more said it was demonic in origin. Pretty sure Satan-worshipping teens are not digging into 16th-century stage plays and 80s Florida retiree sitcoms for viral material.

Advertisement

One thing posters agree on is that the numbing number trend must end.

With 2028 approaching, Vance could be the uniter-in-chief we all need. Just have to get past oh-6 and oh-7. ‘6,7!’ Great.

BIBLE ENTERTAINMENT JD VANCE SPORTS TIKTOK

