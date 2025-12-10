Numbing Numbers: JD Vance Wants to End the Viral ‘6,7’ Trend After Hearing His Son Say It in Church

You’ve probably heard kids saying ‘6,7’ and laughing hysterically. It recently happened to Vice President JD Vance. His son Vivek has caught the numerical fever and was repeating those numbers during church. Whatever the reasons for these digits' popularity, Vance says he is ready to ban them for good.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating "six seven" like 10 times. And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 10, 2025

Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 10, 2025

If you’re old enough, the reasons certain jokes went viral were pretty clear. Tasteless jokes about the Space Shuttle Challenger and Ethiopia were obvious given their context.

But this new viral joke is confounding adults. Even many of the youngsters repeating it don’t know why it’s supposed to be funny or what it means, as commenters found out.

I have the same question. Last night at the Christmas parade, a kid was hanging out the window of a pickup hauling the float and yelling “6-7” at everyone 😂



I don’t get it lol — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) December 10, 2025

I asked my son about this yesterday and after going around in circles I still know nothing 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Kira (@Kiradavis) December 10, 2025

‘6,7’ Huh?

A few posters seem to have cracked the code, and it's a bit disturbing.

It's originally from a rap song and refers to a 10-67 "body found" police radio code. It was then later used in a youtube basketball video, I believe referring to someone's height, erroneously. — 3of9 (@x3of9) December 10, 2025

My daughter says it’s the height of a basketball player, originating from a rap song. 🤷‍♀️ — BridgetteOnX (@BridgetteOnX) December 10, 2025

TRUE ORIGIN - Skrilla (from PA) lyrics about killing some with a full-auto Glock:

“Shooter stay strapped, I don't need mine

Bro put belt right to they behind

The way that switch brrt, I know he dyin' (oh my, oh my God)

6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (bip, bip)” pic.twitter.com/akrfTnVve9 — PowerPlugGuy (@PowerPlugGuy) December 10, 2025

"Doot Doot" by Skrilla, The average height of an NBA player is 6'7". The Skrilla track is associated with LaMelo Ball of the NBA who is 6'7" tall. — TheNightWatchman (@TacticHack) December 10, 2025

Wait, that’s it? Other posters posited it originated with Shakespeare’s Richard II, and another claimed it was an episode of The Golden Girls. Even more said it was demonic in origin. Pretty sure Satan-worshipping teens are not digging into 16th-century stage plays and 80s Florida retiree sitcoms for viral material.

Advertisement

One thing posters agree on is that the numbing number trend must end.

We need an EO to shut this "joke" down forever. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 10, 2025

#48 says to ban #67. Do it. pic.twitter.com/FWQAF0selS — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) December 10, 2025

With you on this. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) December 10, 2025

This is one issue that should unite Republicans and Democrats. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 10, 2025

With 2028 approaching, Vance could be the uniter-in-chief we all need. Just have to get past oh-6 and oh-7. ‘6,7!’ Great.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative humor that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the laughs.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!