VIP
Flop Goes the Weasel: Stammering Hakeem Jeffries Can’t Bring Himself to Credit Trump...
Terry Moran Rants As Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ but Didn’t Name Biden for...
'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark...
VIP
County Attorney Clarifies There Are No 'Roving Somali Gangs Terrorizing People'
Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion
Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How...
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out...
Wall Street Journal Helps Sen. Mark Kelly Try to Revive Signalgate
Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile
Judge James Boasberg Declines to Appear at Senate Hearing on Rogue Judges
Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpowe...
Coup Spew: Mark Warner and Eric Swalwell Are Hoping the U.S. Military Will...

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden Health Coverage

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on December 04, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent is not afraid to speak his mind. During a recent event with The New York Times, he weighed in on the recent laser focus of the legacy media on President Donald Trump’s health. He called out how the media either ignored or actively tried to cover up former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

In a mic drop moment, Sec. Scott Bessent just PUMMELED the NYT to their faces for a HUGE double standard on Donald Trump's health"

WHERE was the New York Times? We just had a 3 hour cabinet meeting yesterday!"

"For 10 MONTHS Biden did not have a cabinet meeting. How are you going to invoke the 25th Amendment if the cabinet secretaries never see the president?"

"You had what was one of the greatest scandals of all time that the coverage of the Biden administration, Joe Biden's diminished capacity and the cover up."

"I hear from people in the Treasury building that I see President Trump more in a day than my predecessor  saw Joe Biden in half a year!"

Here’s video of Bessent’s takedown. (WATCH)

Bessent loves smacking down ‘journos.’

Bessent recounted his NYT experience later with Sean Hannity on Fox News. (WATCH)

Recommended

Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Brett T.
Advertisement

(post continues) ...truth! How are people gonna construct the narrative of this 2nd Trump presidency when the supposed 'paper of record' is so far off?!" Scott is a LEGEND.

Historians are going to have such a warped view of Trump's two terms because of all the media's lies.

Posters point out how the media has essentially memory-holed every disappearance and bad thing Biden did over his term.

The entire "Trump is not in good health and too old to be President" operation is one of their dumbest ever.

The entire country watched a zombie allegedly run the country during the Biden Administration, while the lunatics took over the asylum.

Just like with "Trump is weaponizing the DoJ!", everyone had to be in a coma from 2021-2024 for these attacks to ever get any legs. And yet they continue.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 3, 2025

Advertisement

You have to love ‘journalists’ using their cover-up operation of Biden as an excuse to scrutinize Trump more.

Many wonder if the NYT can be salvaged after all the damage it has done to itself.

Unless everyone is fired and the paper relaunches itself from scratch, there’s no hope for it. Even with a total reboot, it’s probably doomed.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS SCOTT BESSENT THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Brett T.
Terry Moran Rants As Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ but Didn’t Name Biden for Doing It to 77 Million MAGA
Warren Squire
Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out of Control in MN
Doug P.
'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark Olivia Nuzzi Interview
Gordon K
Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion
Brett T.
Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture Brett T.
Advertisement