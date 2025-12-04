Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden Health Coverage

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent is not afraid to speak his mind. During a recent event with The New York Times, he weighed in on the recent laser focus of the legacy media on President Donald Trump’s health. He called out how the media either ignored or actively tried to cover up former President Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

Here’s more. (READ)

In a mic drop moment, Sec. Scott Bessent just PUMMELED the NYT to their faces for a HUGE double standard on Donald Trump's health" WHERE was the New York Times? We just had a 3 hour cabinet meeting yesterday!" "For 10 MONTHS Biden did not have a cabinet meeting. How are you going to invoke the 25th Amendment if the cabinet secretaries never see the president?" "You had what was one of the greatest scandals of all time that the coverage of the Biden administration, Joe Biden's diminished capacity and the cover up." "I hear from people in the Treasury building that I see President Trump more in a day than my predecessor saw Joe Biden in half a year!"

Here’s video of Bessent’s takedown. (WATCH)

Absolute demolition! — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) December 3, 2025

Scott Bessent absolutely torched this guy. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2025

Bessent loves smacking down ‘journos.’

Bessent recounted his NYT experience later with Sean Hannity on Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 NOW: Scott Bessent says he COULDN'T TAKE the New York Times lying to his face on stage - "So I just had to fact-check him!"



"He immediately went into attack and gotcha mode! I couldn't take the HYPOCRISY." 🔥



"He just played to the audience...the NYT are so far from the… https://t.co/i1IGBfZFWp pic.twitter.com/nNMnLDNZvD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

(post continues) ...truth! How are people gonna construct the narrative of this 2nd Trump presidency when the supposed 'paper of record' is so far off?!" Scott is a LEGEND.

Historians are going to have such a warped view of Trump's two terms because of all the media's lies.

Posters point out how the media has essentially memory-holed every disappearance and bad thing Biden did over his term.

The entire "Trump is not in good health and too old to be President" operation is one of their dumbest ever. The entire country watched a zombie allegedly run the country during the Biden Administration, while the lunatics took over the asylum. Just like with "Trump is weaponizing the DoJ!", everyone had to be in a coma from 2021-2024 for these attacks to ever get any legs. And yet they continue. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 3, 2025

NYT spent four years diagnosing Trump from a couch and suddenly loses its voice when Biden vanishes for months. The double standard isn’t subtle anymore, they just assume we won’t call it out. Sorry, that era’s over. 🎤 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) December 3, 2025

Another exhibit in the legacy media's hall of shame; NYT went radio silent for years on Biden's obvious fog while enabling the biggest cover-up in modern politics. They're not journalists; they're script-readers for the blue team. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) December 3, 2025

"And that's why it's probably fair to raise these questions."



The legacy media is an embarrassment. They deliberately avoid covering Biden's health for over 4 years, they pretend they got scammed, and now they use that as a pretext for obsessing over Trump's age and well being. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 3, 2025

You have to love ‘journalists’ using their cover-up operation of Biden as an excuse to scrutinize Trump more.

Many wonder if the NYT can be salvaged after all the damage it has done to itself.

NYT needs an overhaul — Shan Specter (@Shan_Specter) December 3, 2025

NYT is likely beyond repair. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2025

NYT ..News Your Toilet needs — Wes Anderson 🇺🇲 (@AndersonWes5) December 3, 2025

The @nytimes needs to be done away with. It’s nothing more than a tabloid rag at this point. There’s no rebounding it. — CHAOS (@CHAOS_dad20) December 3, 2025

Unless everyone is fired and the paper relaunches itself from scratch, there’s no hope for it. Even with a total reboot, it’s probably doomed.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

