Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats for Projecting Joe Biden’s Health Issues Onto Trump

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue pushing the false narrative that there is something medically wrong with President Donald Trump. Yes, the same people who missed or tried to cover up former President Joe Biden’s obvious health issues are now projecting them onto Trump.

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is blasting those who are trying to conjure up a Trump health controversy out of nothing. (READ)

Scott Jennings EVISCERATES Democrats theorizing Donald Trump has deteriorating health, says they only do it because they're PROJECTING from the Biden years. "This is an attempt to create a narrative that DOESN'T EXIST because Democrats are so BUTTHURT living through the White House claiming Biden was fine. They want to transfer that to Trump." "I watched the Cabinet meeting today, which took a LONG TIME, 3 HOURS! Then the president answered their questions." "I saw the man a few days ago in the Oval for an hour. Looked and sounded FINE to me! It was as bustling as ever."

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Scott Jennings EVISCERATES Democrats theorizing Donald Trump has deteriorating health, says they only do it because they're PROJECTING from the Biden years



"This is an attempt to create a narrative that DOESN'T EXIST because Democrats are so BUTTHURT living through… pic.twitter.com/KunDwGShXd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2025

The lying is exhausting.

The legacy media have been running stories on Trump’s health and asking him about it over and over. Now they’re angry he spoke about it at length during his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. There’s no winning with these hacks. (WATCH)

🚨 LIBERAL: Trump is sensitive about his health!



SCOTT JENNINGS: He's CONSTANTLY pinged, attacked unfairly for having 'something wrong.' He's up ALL hours of the night communicating with the people, and yet STILL has to face these ridiculous attacks! You might be sensitive too!… pic.twitter.com/z4zpf2orc1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2025

The libs are running scared, and grasping at straws! 🤣🤣🤣 — MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) December 2, 2025

Trump’s health is the easiest thing to speculate about. That’s why they’re returning to it as a talking point.

That these same people who are obsessing over Trump’s health are the same ones who ‘missed’ Biden’s cognitive decline is not lost on any commenters.

These are the same people who claimed Joe Biden was 'sharp as a tack' 😂



They couldn't even tell Biden was obviously declining ... yet now they're saying Trump is? 🙄



Their opinion means nothing. pic.twitter.com/cofpAvrCHl — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 2, 2025

The media are writing stories about the president's health 3 years too late 🤪😂 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) December 2, 2025

Every time they bring up Trump's health, it just reminds us all of Biden.



Not a good strategy for them. — ❤️ American Heart ❤️ (@MyHeartAmerica) December 2, 2025

It only highlights their hypocrisy.

Posters say if something does happen to Trump, Vice President JD Vance is waiting in the wings and is more than capable of leading the country.

The difference is that if something does happen to DJT, God forbid, our VEEP is ready to take the reigns and continue the assignment. Kamala was never ready — Allen Armstrong (@Allen27140) December 2, 2025

It can’t be overstated how ironic it is that Democrats are falsely accusing Trump of having “deteriorating health” when they covered for Biden his entire “presidency”.



They waited until after Biden was out to tell us about his life-threatening cancer.



This is pure projection. pic.twitter.com/Mi6TdKrqFC — MAGAt (@MAGAt4547) December 2, 2025

I've been saying they're trying to "Joe Biden" President Trump. They want to project the irresponsiblities on to this administration. This administration is doing the complete opposite of the incompetence of the last one. — Marcus (@LaMarcusThomas2) December 2, 2025

Don’t California our Texas, and certainly don’t Joe Biden our Donald Trump.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

