Scott Jennings Blasts Democrats for Projecting Joe Biden’s Health Issues Onto Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on December 02, 2025
Twitchy

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue pushing the false narrative that there is something medically wrong with President Donald Trump. Yes, the same people who missed or tried to cover up former President Joe Biden’s obvious health issues are now projecting them onto Trump.

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is blasting those who are trying to conjure up a Trump health controversy out of nothing. (READ)

Scott Jennings EVISCERATES Democrats theorizing Donald Trump has deteriorating health, says they only do it because they're PROJECTING from the Biden years.

"This is an attempt to create a narrative that DOESN'T EXIST because Democrats are so BUTTHURT living through the White House claiming Biden was fine. They want to transfer that to Trump."

"I watched the Cabinet meeting today, which took a LONG TIME, 3 HOURS! Then the president answered their questions."

"I saw the man a few days ago in the Oval for an hour. Looked and sounded FINE to me! It was as bustling as ever."

Here’s Jennings on CNN. (WATCH)

The lying is exhausting.

The legacy media have been running stories on Trump’s health and asking him about it over and over. Now they’re angry he spoke about it at length during his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. There’s no winning with these hacks. (WATCH)

Republican Matt Van Epps Defeats Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee Special Election
Warren Squire
Trump’s health is the easiest thing to speculate about. That’s why they’re returning to it as a talking point.

That these same people who are obsessing over Trump’s health are the same ones who ‘missed’ Biden’s cognitive decline is not lost on any commenters.

It only highlights their hypocrisy.

Posters say if something does happen to Trump, Vice President JD Vance is waiting in the wings and is more than capable of leading the country.

Don’t California our Texas, and certainly don’t Joe Biden our Donald Trump.

