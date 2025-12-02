Former CIA Director Leon Panetta Says Hegseth Is Guilty of a 'War Crime'...
BREAKING: Republican Matt Van Epps Defeats Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee Special Election

BREAKING: Republican Matt Van Epps Defeats Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee Special Election

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:36 PM on December 02, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrats were hoping for an upset in Tuesday’s special election in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, but it (thankfully) didn’t materialize. Republican Matt Van Epps defeated Democrat Aftyn Behn in a race that was much closer than it should have been. Votes are still being tallied, but Epps is winning by approximately five points.

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrats are sure to spin this defeat into a victory based on the close margin. The district went +22 for President Donald Trump in last year's presidential election.

Still, Behn and her far-left allies are probably stewing. Meanwhile, Republicans had enough turnout to send her packing.

The special election in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District was triggered by Republican Representative Mark Green’s resignation in July. Hopefully, House Speaker Mike Johnson will swear in Representative-Elect Matt Van Epps as soon as possible.

