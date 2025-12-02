BREAKING: Republican Matt Van Epps Defeats Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee Special Election

Democrats were hoping for an upset in Tuesday’s special election in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, but it (thankfully) didn’t materialize. Republican Matt Van Epps defeated Democrat Aftyn Behn in a race that was much closer than it should have been. Votes are still being tallied, but Epps is winning by approximately five points.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: Trump-endorsed Matt Van Epps (R) WINS Tennessee's 7th Congressional District special election, defeating Aftyn Behn (D)



This will make the Republican U.S. House majority 220-213, up from 219.



LET'S GO! We NEEDED to win this. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/14OOd4YqE5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2025

Decision Desk HQ projects Matt Van Epps to win the US House special election in Tennessee's 7th congressional district.#DecisionMade: 9:06 pm ET pic.twitter.com/Uud1B74sKx — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) December 3, 2025

DDHQ Race Update (est. 67% in): Tennessee US House 7 Special Election General



Matt Van Epps (R): 53,889

(52.1%)

Aftyn Behn (D): 48,402

(46.8%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/GwhjSbp0q6 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) December 3, 2025

Democrats are sure to spin this defeat into a victory based on the close margin. The district went +22 for President Donald Trump in last year's presidential election.

Still, Behn and her far-left allies are probably stewing. Meanwhile, Republicans had enough turnout to send her packing.

Nationalizing this race was an incredibly dumb move by democrats. Republicans came out in full force today. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) December 3, 2025

Election day voting was RED, RED, RED. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 3, 2025

Hallelujah! 💥



Thank you Jesus!



That's was scary there for a few minutes. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Rina Interiors (@Rinainteriors) December 3, 2025

Very good news. Enough Rs turned out. Rs need to up their turnout going into next year. — Scott (@Hamishdad) December 3, 2025

The special election in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District was triggered by Republican Representative Mark Green’s resignation in July. Hopefully, House Speaker Mike Johnson will swear in Representative-Elect Matt Van Epps as soon as possible.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.