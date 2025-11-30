Gov. Tim Walz Deflects to Trump When Confronted With Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Somali Fraud Scandal

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is being hammered over a massive fraud scheme that’s been uncovered right under his nose. The billion dollars (or more) in fraud involves both non-profit pandemic-era programs and other state-administered programs. It’s all happened on Walz’s watch.

But Walz thinks he has the perfect get-out-of-responsibility card. (WATCH)

Tim Walz is asked about the $1B Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota.



After taking zero responsibility, he attempts to shift blame to Trump.



“There's a big difference between fraud and corruption. And corruption is something he knows about." pic.twitter.com/EgQc88EJxH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2025

Tim Walz is a clown who thinks he is a scholar — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 30, 2025

"Feels" not "Thinks" lol — Carry on. (@JohnBarron51582) November 30, 2025

Yep, there’s no thinking going on in that head of his.

Posters say that after ten years, Democrats like Walz just reflexively deflect to President Donald Trump on everything. We’re so tired of ‘but Trump!’

That was a quick pivot away from the billion dollars in fraud committed by the imported Somalians under Walz's watch ... ' Let's talk about Trump'. It's always the same deflection. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) November 30, 2025

“Deflect, demonize, come up with no solutions”. Walz says this about Trump but it is a succinct summary of his own response. — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) November 30, 2025

The constant blame shifting to Trump is basically an admission of fault at this rate.



I mean, you cannot actually blame Trump for EVERYTHING when the guy barley been in government for 10 years..



These people have been in THEIR ENTIRE career.. Ducking accountability is all. — Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) November 30, 2025

PLUS - he says Trump deflects.

Ya just can't make this stuff up — CAP'N SCALAWAG (@CAPNSCALAWAG) November 30, 2025

The lack of self-awareness is a given.

Posters are wondering what the difference is between fraud and corruption. Walz says they're not the same.

When even the New York Times admits the fraud happening under Walz, you know it’s beyond spin. Minnesota taxpayers have been bled dry while he looked the other way. His legacy isn’t leadership—it’s corruption. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 30, 2025

What? There's a big difference between fraud and corruption? What does he even mean by that? Fraud isn't so bad? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 30, 2025

Fraud is corruption. Like he says, “sometimes I’m a knucklehead.” — Dale Simmons (@MortyNimbus) November 30, 2025

There's no sometimes about it.... — George (@GeorgeT68698) November 30, 2025

He’s always a knucklehead.

Commenters wonder when the ‘but Trump!’ excuse will stop working.

When will this "but Trump" bs stop working on these dumb leftists? It's actually insane they can avoid any responsibility for their actions by invoking the "but Trump did something bad" defense. — Propaganda Check (@SystemRupture) November 30, 2025

After “enjoying” Thanksgiving, it still works on all of my family members. Also none of them knew of this scandal despite having lived in Minnesota for 3 decades. — Sullivan Knox (@StoriesBySully) November 30, 2025

It’s all they have. Low IQ voters. The reality is there are more dumb people than people who care. — OG (@OnGodNoCaPpp) November 30, 2025

Democrats realize their voters’ hate for Trump trumps almost any scandal. They’ll vote for a ‘D’ next to a candidate’s name, regardless of how bad the candidate is. The Democrat Party will keep using ‘but Trump!’ until he leaves office.

