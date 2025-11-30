Terrible Trio: Far-Leftist Aftyn Behn Gets AOC and Al Gore’s 'Help' for Her...
Gov. Tim Walz Deflects to Trump When Confronted With Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Somali Fraud Scandal

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on November 30, 2025
Townhall Media

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is being hammered over a massive fraud scheme that’s been uncovered right under his nose. The billion dollars (or more) in fraud involves both non-profit pandemic-era programs and other state-administered programs. It’s all happened on Walz’s watch.

But Walz thinks he has the perfect get-out-of-responsibility card. (WATCH)

Yep, there’s no thinking going on in that head of his.

Posters say that after ten years, Democrats like Walz just reflexively deflect to President Donald Trump on everything. We’re so tired of ‘but Trump!’

The lack of self-awareness is a given.

Posters are wondering what the difference is between fraud and corruption. Walz says they're not the same.

He’s always a knucklehead.

Commenters wonder when the ‘but Trump!’ excuse will stop working.

Democrats realize their voters’ hate for Trump trumps almost any scandal. They’ll vote for a ‘D’ next to a candidate’s name, regardless of how bad the candidate is. The Democrat Party will keep using ‘but Trump!’ until he leaves office.

