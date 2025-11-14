Sheepness in Seattle: CNN’s Erin Burnett Gets Starry-Eyed Over the Latest Big City Socialist Sensation

Seattle voters recently elected a Democratic Socialist (which is a regular socialist but with sprinkles) for mayor. Katie Wilson is already off to a great socialist start, promising to force unprofitable grocery stores to stay open. She’s being praised as the West Coast Zohran Mamdani.

CNN’s Erin Burnett is very excited that a self-described socialist was elected mayor of Seattle: You sound just like Mamdani! pic.twitter.com/wcAk2m3OQ1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 14, 2025

The people of Seattle are stupid. — Smitty (@DonewithBiden) November 14, 2025

Wilson is the proof.

Commenters couldn’t help but notice that Burnett was getting a little too excited about the mayor-elect.

Someone get this woman a cold shower and a copy of the Constitution, STAT. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 14, 2025

Could barely contain herself. pic.twitter.com/YILKHMMBWy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 14, 2025

All of these people will cease to have a shred of credibility or employment when the full weight of this toxic ideology comes crashing down on their viewers. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 14, 2025

CNN is pretty much already at rock bottom, but we get what you’re saying.

Apparently, Wilson has a doppelgänger. She reminded posters of Emily Kohrs, who was the grand jury foreperson in President Donald Trump’s 2020 election investigation in Georgia. (WATCH)

Who does she remind you of?? pic.twitter.com/S4mJ0FB8O6 — MAGA Cousin Eddie🇺🇸💊🗽 (@Swamphater16) November 14, 2025

Dead-ringer — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 14, 2025

It’s uncanny.

Wilson has all the ‘qualifications’ to be a great socialist: inexperience, dependence, and kooky ideas that don’t work.

Seattle's new mayor was living with her parents four years ago.

She's 43. — SRW2820 (@srwDoc) November 14, 2025

The the mayor is an inexperienced child. — OneLippySkirt (@OneLippySkirt) November 14, 2025

She will be worse than Mamdani by a mile. — ghandiz (@StevieGhandiz) November 14, 2025

Mamdani at least has some charisma. Wilson is as exciting as a wet paper sack.

Posters predict that New York City under Mamdani and Seattle under Wilson will turn out exactly as expected.

NYC is toast. pic.twitter.com/xvAhSvQjIs — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 14, 2025

Add Seattle to the list. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 14, 2025

Seattle is screwed! But they already were. — swamp stompper (@Swampstompper) November 14, 2025

Yes and Seattle deserves it. RIP — TruthSeeker2nd (@TruthSeeker2nd) November 14, 2025

You get and deserve what you vote for.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

