Sheepness in Seattle: CNN’s Erin Burnett Gets Starry-Eyed Over the Latest Big City Socialist Sensation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 14, 2025
imgflip

Seattle voters recently elected a Democratic Socialist (which is a regular socialist but with sprinkles) for mayor. Katie Wilson is already off to a great socialist start, promising to force unprofitable grocery stores to stay open. She’s being praised as the West Coast Zohran Mamdani.

Starry-eyed Erin Burnett of CNN is gaga for the latest socialist sensation. (WATCH)

Wilson is the proof.

Commenters couldn’t help but notice that Burnett was getting a little too excited about the mayor-elect.

CNN is pretty much already at rock bottom, but we get what you’re saying.

Apparently, Wilson has a doppelgänger. She reminded posters of Emily Kohrs, who was the grand jury foreperson in President Donald Trump’s 2020 election investigation in Georgia. (WATCH)

It’s uncanny.

Wilson has all the ‘qualifications’ to be a great socialist: inexperience, dependence, and kooky ideas that don’t work.

Mamdani at least has some charisma. Wilson is as exciting as a wet paper sack.

Posters predict that New York City under Mamdani and Seattle under Wilson will turn out exactly as expected.

You get and deserve what you vote for.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

