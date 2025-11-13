Jasmine Crockett Makes Fun of the Appearance of MAGA Women While Standing by a Man in a Dress

Democrat Jasmine Crockett took a swipe at MAGA women while being interviewed by a guy who calls himself ‘Larry the Fairy’ on TikTok. Crockett made fun of women who use lip fillers and get breast augmentation surgery. She said they were getting ‘gender-affirming care’ and compared them to transgender people. All this while standing next to a tall man in drag.

NEW: Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett makes fun of how MAGA women look while standing next to a 6-foot-5 dude wearing a dress.



"You know a MAGA woman when you see one. They all have a look, right? Like, they lips be up to... anyway."



"But yeah, they don't even know." pic.twitter.com/zLbDrode2y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2025

"MAGA women are so ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/BOaTAFChaN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2025

It would be funny if it wasn’t so insane. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 12, 2025

Now imagine her as a U.S. Senator. She's thinking about running.

Crockett went after MAGA women, so posters returned the favor by going after Democrat women.

Liberal women also have a look pic.twitter.com/XEtYKBHC79 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 12, 2025

Horn-rimmed glasses are de rigueur. — OldNorthwest (@OldNorthwestIL) November 13, 2025

Oddly all of them look better than Jasmine. First time I’ve seen a wide shot of her. And it’s a wide shot for sure. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) November 12, 2025

Indeed. Just need to add Maddow. Or is she one of these? Hard to tell anymore. — Par4 (@_par4) November 12, 2025

Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes should be in that picture, too.

Crockett talked about fillers. Commenters noticed she looks like she’s been 'filler-ing' up her plate at the Golden Corral buffet.

I never realized how “fluffy” Crockett is 🤨 and she is talking about how conservative women look! ?? — SoSiouxMe🦬 (@45tf5) November 13, 2025

Somebody want to tell her that Spanx would be her friend. — 🌴🌞🇺🇸 Florida Mama🇺🇸🌞🌴 (@nickberoxbe1989) November 13, 2025

All the squad seems to be larding up... does that mean it's going to be a hard winter? — Phillip H. Briggs (@thebaldtexican) November 13, 2025

Yikes, put down the burgers! — Anna STavin 🇺🇸 (@stavengirl1) November 12, 2025

Crockett’s clearly had no shortage in her SNAP benefits... 😬 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 12, 2025

Neither did Larry.

Posters say Crockett should look in the mirror before she criticizes anyone’s appearance.

Shouldn’t throw shade while you are in that dress my dear. Get yourself a stylist that can dress your body type. — Wren (@BeachMoves2023) November 13, 2025

Has she seen the thing on her own head?? — JustJenny (@momofmab) November 12, 2025

You know a Democrat woman when you see one. It's a 6-foot-five man in a dress. — Elizabeth Austin (@lazarusatgate) November 13, 2025

Ouch! It's funny because nowadays it’s true more often than not.

