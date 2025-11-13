Jasmine Crockett Makes Fun of the Appearance of MAGA Women While Standing by a Man in a Dress

White House Trolls Dems Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries With One Last Sombrero...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on November 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jasmine Crockett took a swipe at MAGA women while being interviewed by a guy who calls himself ‘Larry the Fairy’ on TikTok. Crockett made fun of women who use lip fillers and get breast augmentation surgery. She said they were getting ‘gender-affirming care’ and compared them to transgender people. All this while standing next to a tall man in drag.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Now imagine her as a U.S. Senator. She's thinking about running.

Crockett went after MAGA women, so posters returned the favor by going after Democrat women.

Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes should be in that picture, too.

Crockett talked about fillers. Commenters noticed she looks like she’s been 'filler-ing' up her plate at the Golden Corral buffet.

Neither did Larry.

Posters say Crockett should look in the mirror before she criticizes anyone’s appearance.

Ouch! It's funny because nowadays it’s true more often than not.

