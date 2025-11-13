Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know About Gavin Newsom

This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 13, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

An electronic billboard in California is flashing all of Governor Gavin Newsom’s accomplishments - and none of them are good. The bright message is also linking him to a famous MTV cartoon character.

Look up! (WATCH)

Sadly, none of this will likely stop Newsom from running for president in 2028.

The destructive California wildfires should be enough to disqualify him, but it won’t stop him from trying to push his ‘scorched earth’ policies nationwide.

Have any houses been erected yet?

Some posters say Newsom’s resemblance to Butthead from Beavis & Butthead is uncanny.

'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber
Sam J.
Twins, perhaps.

Posters say the billboard is a great way to point commuters to the truth about Newsom. It really drives home who he truly is.

They’ll need to go nationwide if his presidential aspirations hit the on-ramp and accelerate.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESSNESS

