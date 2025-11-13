Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know About Gavin Newsom

An electronic billboard in California is flashing all of Governor Gavin Newsom’s accomplishments - and none of them are good. The bright message is also linking him to a famous MTV cartoon character.

Look up! (WATCH)

🚨 EPIC! Billboard in CALIFORNIA: "I'm Gavin. I destroyed CA with my BAD IDEAS. Highest gas prices in America! Record crime, violence and homelessness."



California is filled with patriots who know what's up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WYYLBX5jDN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

This is amazing. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 13, 2025

This is accurate 😂 — The Heart Speaks (@SGabardi1111) November 13, 2025

Sadly, none of this will likely stop Newsom from running for president in 2028.

The destructive California wildfires should be enough to disqualify him, but it won’t stop him from trying to push his ‘scorched earth’ policies nationwide.

Gavin's people were 100% derelict on the fires. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

Have any houses been erected yet?

Some posters say Newsom’s resemblance to Butthead from Beavis & Butthead is uncanny.

VirtuaIIy identical 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Pk05jLCyl — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 13, 2025

Perfect 😂 — X Cheyenne RunningWolf 🇺🇸 (@Cheyenn56327917) November 13, 2025

Butthead 😂 — TWISTER ™ (@RazorRamone76) November 13, 2025

Twins, perhaps.

Posters say the billboard is a great way to point commuters to the truth about Newsom. It really drives home who he truly is.

When the truth is too big to hide, it ends up on a billboard. Californians are finally waking up to the cost of failed leadership. — Kibitok Emmanuel (@Kibitok_254) November 13, 2025

Finally, some truth on display in California! Proud of the patriots who see through the smoke and mirrors. — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavittNews) November 13, 2025

Newsom's failed policies perfectly exposed through grassroots truth-telling billboard campaign. — Proofsmith (@Proofsmith) November 13, 2025

I hope they can put this billboard up all over California! — Eric Williams (@EricWil26063501) November 13, 2025

They’ll need to go nationwide if his presidential aspirations hit the on-ramp and accelerate.

