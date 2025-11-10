Getting Closer: Bill to End the Schumer Shutdown Officially Passes Senate, Heads to House

On Monday, Congress moved closer to ending the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. In the evening, the U.S. Senate officially passed the CR bill. It now heads back to the House and, barring no shenanigans, to the desk of President Donald Trump to be signed.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: The US Senate has officially PASSED the CR to end the Democrat Shutdown — sending the bill back to the House



The House is expected to vote on it Wednesday night, and then send it to President Trump’s desk



Then, the government will finally reopen. pic.twitter.com/Gds6Tl6ufl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2025

Slowly, we’re getting there.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is having one of the worst weeks of his political career. He is facing heat from all sides of the Democrat Party.

Chuck Schumer big mad! 😂 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 11, 2025

Weeks of grandstanding just to land right where they started. Schumer held America hostage for headlines, not results. Imagine how much stronger this country would be if D.C. worked as hard as the people they tax. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) November 11, 2025

He’s mad at the heat he’s taking from his side; not the bill.

If the rational Democrats don’t fight to take back their party from these extremists, socialists etc, they may not recognize it in just one year and it’ll be a shame. — Eyaluth (@GodRStrength) November 11, 2025

Democrats crave power; they’ll bend to socialism if they think it’ll help them reclaim the House, Senate, and White House.

Posters say the Democrats prolonged the Schumer Shutdown to rile up their voters to head to the polls on Election Day last Tuesday.

Dems could have done this 5 weeks ago. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 11, 2025

Yeah but they needed a political weapon to use for the elections last week. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2025

Yep. They no longer adhere to American values. Everything is transactional now. People are just leverage to them. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 11, 2025

They’ve already shown they’ll prioritize illegal aliens over Americans. Starving Americans is certainly not out of the question for Democrats.

Posters say we’re in the final stretch, and hopefully there’s no speed bumps.

So, after all that drama, we’re finally getting close to reopening? Let’s just hope the House doesn’t hit us with a plot twist like a season finale. 😅 — Vinod Pal (@Vinodpaul0) November 11, 2025

END IT & SEND IT!!!😎🇺🇸🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/G5r7SUhvjS — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 11, 2025

Gonna be a “enjoy the show” type of night with these leftist breakdowns 😂🤣 — 🆂🅻🅾🆃🆂🅺🆈 SBLIV, SBLVII, SBLVIII CHAMPS (@SherlockMahomes) November 11, 2025

We’re definitely going to enjoy those in the meantime. House Speaker Mike Johnson has scheduled voting on the bill for Wednesday since Tuesday is Veterans Day.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

