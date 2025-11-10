Getting Closer: Bill to End the Schumer Shutdown Officially Passes Senate, Heads to House

Scott Jennings Leaves Son of Actor Michael Douglas Stuttering Over SNAP and the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on November 10, 2025
AngieArtist

On Monday, Congress moved closer to ending the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. In the evening, the U.S. Senate officially passed the CR bill. It now heads back to the House and, barring no shenanigans, to the desk of President Donald Trump to be signed.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Slowly, we’re getting there.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is having one of the worst weeks of his political career. He is facing heat from all sides of the Democrat Party.

Democrats crave power; they’ll bend to socialism if they think it’ll help them reclaim the House, Senate, and White House.

Posters say the Democrats prolonged the Schumer Shutdown to rile up their voters to head to the polls on Election Day last Tuesday.

They’ve already shown they’ll prioritize illegal aliens over Americans. Starving Americans is certainly not out of the question for Democrats.

Posters say we’re in the final stretch, and hopefully there’s no speed bumps.

We’re definitely going to enjoy those in the meantime. House Speaker Mike Johnson has scheduled voting on the bill for Wednesday since Tuesday is Veterans Day.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

