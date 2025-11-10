Democrat ‘Perplexed’ His Party Members Joined Republicans in Advancing Bill to End Schumer Shutdown

On Sunday, a small number of Democrats broke with their party to join Republicans in advancing a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. The bill passed with a 60-40 vote. Many elected Democrats were angered and ‘perplexed’ by the betrayal.

Including one in the House. (READ)

Democrat Rep. Brendan Boyle says he is completely “perplexed” after 8 Democrats voted to re-open the government. MSNBC: Can you explain how you interpret why this deal came together now? Boyle: I can't explain it because to be frank, to me, it makes absolutely no sense. I am completely perplexed by today's developments.

Here’s Representative Brendan Boyle speaking to fellow Democrats on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Poor, Brendan.

He may be beside himself, but commenters know exactly what happened and why.

I’ll explain it…



Dems shut the government down so they could say, “Trump created the longest shutdown in American history!”



As soon as they unlocked this new talking point, they voted to reopen the government. Pure theatrics. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) November 10, 2025

... and then they used this attack line to help themselves in the election and then decided to open the government once the election was over. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2025

Dems really let their masks slip by voting to reopen the govt now without the ACA expansion bc it proves they could've done so all along. Clowns! — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) November 10, 2025

Democrats will add ‘longest shutdown’ to ‘37 felonies’ and the rest of their oft-repeated phrases as if it matters.

One commenter says the Democrats’ ploy to hurt Americans to secure taxpayer money for illegal aliens crashed and burned.

Dems had the power to reopen the government the whole time.



They thought the GOP would cave and give them $1.5T for criminal aliens and other garbage.



They figured out it wasn’t happening. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 10, 2025

They should have done this a month ago instead of making millions of Americans feel the pain. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2025

Democrats have no problem hurting Americans if they think it will give them the power they crave.

Power was the point. Posters say Democrats staged the whole thing to increase turnout at the polls last week.

Because it was all about the election and nothing more — Stephanie Huffman (@Stephan34964557) November 10, 2025

The reaction you’re seeing from the left tonight completly exposes them for this. It was never about poor people who depend on govt, it’s always been about them controlling the narrative that the R’s own the shutdown. — Chandler Jarrell (@2FrontTeeth21) November 10, 2025

it makes perfect sense. they won the election. — SidneysGoat (@SidneysGoat) November 10, 2025

Dems held this power to reopen the government the entire time — Proud Navy vet (@dickeyman1) November 10, 2025

Democrats faced mounting pressure from unions to end their Schumer Shutdown, but once they got the election wins they wanted, they caved. The problem they’re facing now is that their voters feel betrayed, and the party’s far-leftist radicals are going to use this and Zohran Mandani’s NYC mayoral victory as a springboard to take over the party. So long, Chuck Schumer!

