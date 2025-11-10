Told You So! Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same...
Democrat ‘Perplexed’ His Party Members Joined Republicans in Advancing Bill to End Schumer Shutdown

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:46 AM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Sunday, a small number of Democrats broke with their party to join Republicans in advancing a bill to end the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. The bill passed with a 60-40 vote. Many elected Democrats were angered and ‘perplexed’ by the betrayal.

Including one in the House. (READ)

Democrat Rep. Brendan Boyle says he is completely “perplexed” after 8 Democrats voted to re-open the government. 

MSNBC: Can you explain how you interpret why this deal came together now?

Boyle: I can't explain it because to be frank, to me, it makes absolutely no sense. I am completely perplexed by today's developments.

Here’s Representative Brendan Boyle speaking to fellow Democrats on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Poor, Brendan.

He may be beside himself, but commenters know exactly what happened and why.

Democrats will add ‘longest shutdown’ to ‘37 felonies’ and the rest of their oft-repeated phrases as if it matters.

One commenter says the Democrats’ ploy to hurt Americans to secure taxpayer money for illegal aliens crashed and burned.

Democrats have no problem hurting Americans if they think it will give them the power they crave.

Power was the point. Posters say Democrats staged the whole thing to increase turnout at the polls last week.

Democrats faced mounting pressure from unions to end their Schumer Shutdown, but once they got the election wins they wanted, they caved. The problem they’re facing now is that their voters feel betrayed, and the party’s far-leftist radicals are going to use this and Zohran Mandani’s NYC mayoral victory as a springboard to take over the party. So long, Chuck Schumer!

