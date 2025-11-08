Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History Books

A University of Florida student just stepped onto the basketball court and into the history books. On Thursday, Florida Gator Olivier Rioux became the tallest college basketball player ever, coming in at just three inches shy of eight feet tall.

Here’s more background on his towering achievement. (READ)

7-foot-9 Florida college basketball player Olivier Rioux becomes the tallest college basketball player in history by entering the Gators' game on Thursday. Rioux entered the game for the Florida Gators' 104-64 win over North Florida. The previous record was held by Kenny George and Mike Lanier, who were both 7-foot-7."It felt great. The support from everybody was amazing, even on the bench and even in the fans. Everybody supported me, and I’m very grateful," Rioux said.

Check out Rioux on the court and at the White House. (WATCH)

This is what happens when you eat your spinach kids!



Big and strong. — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) November 7, 2025

Or Miracle-Gro.

Posters imagine what it would be like to shoot hoops with the towering baller.

Imagine trying to do a layup and this guy just blocks the sunlight 😭 — OPAC (@opac4u) November 7, 2025

Bro is playing office trashcan paper ball. — Ridiculous Takes (@rwordtakes) November 7, 2025

He can literally just stand there and dunk. Insane. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

How does one even guard him when he’s practically aiming down at the basket?

Commenters see a future matchup with President Donald Trump’s youngest son.

Get barron trump out there — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) November 7, 2025

For reference, Barron Trump is about the height of number 22. Wild. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

Are you sure about that? (WATCH)

Barron is the tallest man made object in the western hemisphere pic.twitter.com/5ixEygVNZP — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) November 7, 2025

In all seriousness, Barron Trump is one foot shorter than Rioux.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is bulkier, but even he looks up to Rioux. (WATCH)

7'1" Shaq meets 7'9" Olivier Rio pic.twitter.com/Ne3ZHoT4DA — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) November 8, 2025

He moves really well for 7 foot 9! — Stephen (@State0Jefferson) November 7, 2025

The other odd thing is he look proportionate, I mean he looks normal , just a much bigger human. — Vegas Machine (@Machine911) November 8, 2025

Seriously. Impressive. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2025

That kid is going to be set for life if he joins the NBA after graduation.

