Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History Books

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:20 AM on November 08, 2025
Twitchy

A University of Florida student just stepped onto the basketball court and into the history books. On Thursday, Florida Gator Olivier Rioux became the tallest college basketball player ever, coming in at just three inches shy of eight feet tall.

Here’s more background on his towering achievement. (READ)

7-foot-9 Florida college basketball player Olivier Rioux becomes the tallest college basketball player in history by entering the Gators' game on Thursday. 

Rioux entered the game for the Florida Gators' 104-64 win over North Florida. 

The previous record was held by Kenny George and Mike Lanier, who were both 7-foot-7."It felt great. 

The support from everybody was amazing, even on the bench and even in the fans. 

Everybody supported me, and I’m very grateful," Rioux said.

Check out Rioux on the court and at the White House. (WATCH)

Or Miracle-Gro.

Posters imagine what it would be like to shoot hoops with the towering baller.

How does one even guard him when he’s practically aiming down at the basket?

Commenters see a future matchup with President Donald Trump’s youngest son.

Are you sure about that? (WATCH)

In all seriousness, Barron Trump is one foot shorter than Rioux.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is bulkier, but even he looks up to Rioux. (WATCH)

That kid is going to be set for life if he joins the NBA after graduation. 

