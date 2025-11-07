Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund SNAP Benefits

It’s another victory for President Donald Trump and presidential authority. Late Friday, the Supreme Court granted the Trump administration's emergency appeal regarding SNAP benefits during the Schumer Shutdown. Looks like two federal judges overstepped their authority. It’s a temporary block, but Trump is no longer ordered to fully fund SNAP payments immediately.

🚨 BREAKING: Supreme Court rules IN FAVOR of President Trump not being forced to spend money the government doesn’t have for SNAP during the shutdown, for now.



Absurd this is a question.



You can’t come up with money out of nothing. pic.twitter.com/pG8Lz31bJZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 8, 2025

Rulings that are so obviously not constitutional should lead to immediate bar reviews and suspensions from the bench. — FatSirCat (@FatSirCat) November 8, 2025

We agree. These judges who think they are kings are getting ridiculous.

It’s not hard to imagine how Democrats are reacting.

Well this is going to make Democrats pretty angry. Maybe they can end the shutdown. — JB (@JBizzle_X) November 8, 2025

They’re going to be screaming as they hear the news. It's unlikely to make them budge in ending the shutdown, though.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



