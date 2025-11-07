Get Back Here! John Thune Announces Working Weekend for Senate Democrats and Republicans
Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund SNAP Benefits

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:54 PM on November 07, 2025
Townhall Media

It’s another victory for President Donald Trump and presidential authority. Late Friday, the Supreme Court granted the Trump administration's emergency appeal regarding SNAP benefits during the Schumer Shutdown. Looks like two federal judges overstepped their authority. It’s a temporary block, but Trump is no longer ordered to fully fund SNAP payments immediately.

Start here. (READ)

We agree. These judges who think they are kings are getting ridiculous.

It’s not hard to imagine how Democrats are reacting.

They’re going to be screaming as they hear the news. It's unlikely to make them budge in ending the shutdown, though.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

