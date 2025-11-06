Scott Jennings Urges Republicans to Heed JD Vance's Advice After Democrats' Blue State Election Wins

Republican commentator Scott Jennings has advice for Republicans after Democrats scored election victories on Tuesday. He agrees with a recent online post from Vice President JD Vance (included after the video). Jennings urges Republicans not to overreact but to reframe and refocus.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

🚨 SCOTT JENNINGS: JD Vance is RIGHT. Republicans should focus on cost of living and affordability. We should stop infighting. Focus on issues. And we still have a lot of people who LOVE Donald Trump but don't turn out when he's not on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/dPpJFvKuru… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 6, 2025

I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts: 1) Scot Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I've said it repeatedly since: our coalition is "lower propensity" and that means we have to do better at turning out voters than we have in the past. 2) We need to focus on the home front. The president has done a lot that has already paid off in lower interest rates and lower inflation, but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn't built in a day. We're going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country, and that's the metric by which we'll ultimately be judged in 2026 and beyond. 3) The infighting is stupid. I care about my fellow citizens--particularly young Americans--being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home. If you care about those things too, let's work together. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2025

All good advice from Vance.

Posters agree that President Donald Trump and his team need to focus their messaging on affordability.

If republicans can focus on things traditional democrats wanted, like low cost access to quality food, wage increases, affordable health care... stuff that the new crazy dems destroyed, and do it in a conservative way, they would win. — Sheep 🐑🇺🇸 (@SheepvWolf) November 6, 2025

Exactly 💯,with the lessons learned from these elections,@JDVance will have a one way ticket to 48



We can deliver on affordability and we should own it 😁 — NecheX (@NecheXTech) November 6, 2025

We need to set aside our differences & unite against our common enemy.



Just like our Founding Fathers did.



The Marxists are on the rise, folks. And as Ronald Reagan said: "Someone who agrees with you 70% of the time is an ally, not an enemy." — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 6, 2025

Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York mayor shows socialism hasn’t lost its appeal despite its history of utter failure and destruction.

Commenters say Democrats are expectedly spinning Tuesday’s blue state wins as an indication that they’re suddenly popular again.

The Democrats party platform is solely distortions & delusion, of course they’re going to act like they just won statewide elections in TX and FL because it’s oxygen to their voter base. — Patch (@SauronsPatch) November 6, 2025

Democrats are making the most of these expected results, as if they are a turning point in American politics.

When it comes to gaslighting, they do have years of experience! — William Parker (@ParkerPar86812) November 6, 2025

That’s the truth! It doesn’t mean Democrats aren’t mobilizing where they have large numbers, though.

Turnout has always been a problem for the Republicans. But voters are tired of the GOP not wielding its power when in office.

True



But they had explosive turnout there



Which means republicans can either suit up and nut up to bring right wing populism home for everyday Americans - particularly young Americans who want a home - or get slaughtered in 26 and 28 and 30 — BowTied BowTier (@BowTiedBowtier) November 6, 2025

Scott I'm so sick of us learning lessons we know already the Republicans keep doing the same crap over and over. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) November 6, 2025

Sit around crying or DO SOMETHING…how about Republicans pic the latter! In typical republican fashion the people give them the power and they don’t use it..I’ve seen this replay over and over in my life and I’m disgusted. — Deepapplication690 (@Deepapplication) November 6, 2025

We had hoped Trump had broken Republicans of this, but it seems many are still looking for their spines. In stark contrast, Democrats will not suffer from hesitation if they regain power.

