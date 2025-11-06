Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear...
CBS News Hates Trump More Than They Hate Drug Cartels

Scott Jennings Urges Republicans to Heed JD Vance's Advice After Democrats' Blue State Election Wins

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Republican commentator Scott Jennings has advice for Republicans after Democrats scored election victories on Tuesday. He agrees with a recent online post from Vice President JD Vance (included after the video). Jennings urges Republicans not to overreact but to reframe and refocus.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts:

1) Scot Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I've said it repeatedly since: our coalition is "lower propensity" and that means we have to do better at turning out voters than we have in the past.

2) We need to focus on the home front. The president has done a lot that has already paid off in lower interest rates and lower inflation, but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn't built in a day. We're going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country, and that's the metric by which we'll ultimately be judged in 2026 and beyond. 

3) The infighting is stupid. I care about my fellow citizens--particularly young Americans--being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home. If you care about those things too, let's work together.

— JD Vance (@JDVance) November 5, 2025

All good advice from Vance.

Posters agree that President Donald Trump and his team need to focus their messaging on affordability.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York mayor shows socialism hasn’t lost its appeal despite its history of utter failure and destruction.

Commenters say Democrats are expectedly spinning Tuesday’s blue state wins as an indication that they’re suddenly popular again.

That’s the truth! It doesn’t mean Democrats aren’t mobilizing where they have large numbers, though. 

Turnout has always been a problem for the Republicans. But voters are tired of the GOP not wielding its power when in office.

We had hoped Trump had broken Republicans of this, but it seems many are still looking for their spines. In stark contrast, Democrats will not suffer from hesitation if they regain power.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

