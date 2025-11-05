AOC Says Mamdani’s Election Is a Victory Over Both the Republicans and the Democrat Party’s ‘Old Guard’

Fellow socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City mayor was a victory in a ‘two-front war.’ She says it was a victory over the Republican Party, but more importantly, a victory over the ‘old guard’ of the Democrat Party.

Socialist AOC takes victory lap as Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City Mayoral race, celebrates the "two front war" that the far-left won." [Mamdani] was tasked with defeating the old guard of the Democratic Party..." "It puts those folks on notice ... This is about do you understand the assignment of fighting fascism right now?"

"It puts those folks on notice ... This is about… pic.twitter.com/iSVLsw1xdn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2025

She's got them crazy eyes. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 5, 2025

What do you expect? She’s hopped up on socialism.

As posters point out, it’s pretty obvious that AOC doesn’t realize her radical socialists are the real fascists.

Fighting fascism while openly inviting and celebrating it is kinda weird 😂 — Rockandcow (@cggrabo) November 5, 2025

That’s such a strange argument. “We must fight fascism by electing communists!” — 4TH-Turning Daily (@71greys) November 5, 2025

They aren’t fighting fascism, they are communists fighting capitalism. That has always been their goal. Gramsci would be proud. — Jason Wilkins (@TheJasonWilkins) November 5, 2025

The guise of trying to usher in Marxist ideas and Communism is "fighting fascism," got it. pic.twitter.com/QValSPkUQf — TWICE (@PurpleSmokePro) November 5, 2025

She and her movement are as dangerous as they are stupid.

They certainly don’t know a thing about how economics works.

Does she know how the economy actually works? — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) November 5, 2025

It doesn’t matter. The people that gravitate to them and vote for them know even less about economics. Add in some social media savvy and they’re a shoe in — Hannah Banannahs Foster (@HannahbanannahF) November 5, 2025

She doesn’t even know how Legos work. — Ġlock 9er🇺🇸🏒🏈 (@Glock_9er) November 5, 2025

AOC says you put them in the toaster, set them on a plate, and then pour syrup on them.

Posters say that any chances of the Democrat Party becoming sensible blew up on Tuesday night.

Democrats have made clear that if they retake the Senate they will end the filibuster. The Manchins have been replaced by the Mamdanis. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) November 5, 2025

Mainstream Democrats are the biggest losers tonight. Say goodbye to your party. — Tom (@TomLeamer) November 5, 2025

The “Democrats” have defeated the Democrats — EverluvenUSA🇺🇲🦅 (@everluvenusa) November 5, 2025

The socialist & communist are about to absolutely go cutthroat on the rest of the Democrat Party. — Finance Reb 🦈 (@OleMissRebel90) November 5, 2025

They have their eyes set on Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer and are about to primary many old and gray Democrats. We’re about to watch the last vestiges of the Democrat Party be slaughtered.

