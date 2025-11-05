AOC Says Mamdani’s Election Is a Victory Over Both the Republicans and the Democrat Party’s ‘Old Guard’

Scott Jennings: NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Is Now the Socialist Face and Voice...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:52 AM on November 05, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Fellow socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City mayor was a victory in a ‘two-front war.’ She says it was a victory over the Republican Party, but more importantly, a victory over the ‘old guard’ of the Democrat Party.

Start here. (READ)

Socialist AOC takes victory lap as Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City Mayoral race, celebrates the "two front war" that the far-left won."

[Mamdani] was tasked with defeating the old guard of the Democratic Party..."

"It puts those folks on notice ... This is about do you understand the assignment of fighting fascism right now?"

Here’s AOC. (WATCH)

What do you expect? She’s hopped up on socialism.

As posters point out, it’s pretty obvious that AOC doesn’t realize her radical socialists are the real fascists.

She and her movement are as dangerous as they are stupid.

They certainly don’t know a thing about how economics works.

AOC says you put them in the toaster, set them on a plate, and then pour syrup on them.

Posters say that any chances of the Democrat Party becoming sensible blew up on Tuesday night.

They have their eyes set on Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer and are about to primary many old and gray Democrats. We’re about to watch the last vestiges of the Democrat Party be slaughtered.

