The Blunder Games: Jennifer Lawrence Says No More Trump Talk Because Hollywood Actors Are Powerless

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 05, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Outspoken Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, who rose to fame in 'The Hunger Games' movies, says she’s shutting her big yap when it comes to President Donald Trump. Thanks, Jennifer. She finally realized that people who play pretend for a living aren’t moving voters to her Democrat Party. Ya think?

Start here. (READ)

UPDATE: In a stunning victory, liberal actress Jennifer Lawrence announces she's GIVEN UP on speaking against Donald Trump because she realized Hollywood elites are powerless.

“We've learned election after election that celebrities do not make a difference WHATSOEVER on who people vote for!"

LMAO! We win!

Here’s Lawrence being interviewed about her recent revelation. (WATCH)

Eventually, they all crack up.

Commenters say it’s about time actors got the message that they’re doing more harm than good for their Democrat Party.

She’s an actor; they’re not known for their awareness and intelligence.

But they do know money. Posters say Lawrence’s politically mum move is more financial than anything else.

The NBA’s Michael Jordan understood this: Republicans buy shoes, too. He was on the ball and not a basket case like most celebrities.

Commenters say Lawrence’s decision is unlikely to win back MAGA movie fans who gave up on Hollywood years ago.

She’ll probably misread Tuesday’s election results and open her big mouth shortly. We wouldn’t be surprised, the odds will be ever in favor of a political relapse.

