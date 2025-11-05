The Blunder Games: Jennifer Lawrence Says No More Trump Talk Because Hollywood Actors Are Powerless

Outspoken Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, who rose to fame in 'The Hunger Games' movies, says she’s shutting her big yap when it comes to President Donald Trump. Thanks, Jennifer. She finally realized that people who play pretend for a living aren’t moving voters to her Democrat Party. Ya think?

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

UPDATE: In a stunning victory, liberal actress Jennifer Lawrence announces she's GIVEN UP on speaking against Donald Trump because she realized Hollywood elites are powerless. “We've learned election after election that celebrities do not make a difference WHATSOEVER on who people vote for!" LMAO! We win!

Here’s Lawrence being interviewed about her recent revelation. (WATCH)

🚨 UPDATE: In a stunning victory, liberal actress Jennifer Lawrence announces she's GIVEN UP on speaking against Donald Trump because she realized Hollywood elites are powerless



"We've learned election after election that celebrities do not make a difference WHATSOEVER on who… pic.twitter.com/jzD8Vfd4vN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2025

Trump breaks them all. — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) November 4, 2025

Eventually, they all crack up.

Commenters say it’s about time actors got the message that they’re doing more harm than good for their Democrat Party.

Hollywood finally getting the memo. Celebrities aren't changing votes. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) November 4, 2025

Well someone got out of their bubble — Joe (@JoeandMissy) November 4, 2025

👍wise moves, unlike other automatons in Hollywood elite circus, seems she can still think herself. — Wayne Lee (@WayneLee1078) November 4, 2025

She’s been given good advice from somebody. — John Cain (@JohnDCain) November 5, 2025

Yes, they need to shut up. Sadly not enough actors got the memo. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) November 4, 2025

It's 2025 and she is just now figuring this out??? — King PapaLeg (@PLeg66) November 4, 2025

She’s an actor; they’re not known for their awareness and intelligence.

But they do know money. Posters say Lawrence’s politically mum move is more financial than anything else.

in other words, i don’t want to be part of Hollywood far left cult anymore in order to prevent doing damage to myself financially. — Wayne Lee (@WayneLee1078) November 4, 2025

This is code for I don’t want to lose out on money. — Dylan (@DylanWeaver) November 4, 2025

They are finally getting! Us peons don’t care what the Hollywood elites think about politics. pic.twitter.com/fN1ojJIiFA — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) November 4, 2025

Nah, they finally understand that Republicans pay to watch movies too. — DirtySouth (@MarkMcD98814553) November 5, 2025

Advertisement

The NBA’s Michael Jordan understood this: Republicans buy shoes, too. He was on the ball and not a basket case like most celebrities.

Commenters say Lawrence’s decision is unlikely to win back MAGA movie fans who gave up on Hollywood years ago.

A bit of a late response. Most Americans are done with celebrities. — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) November 4, 2025

Celebrating that Hollywood idol worship is finally coming to an end! 🥳 — Brandi (@BrandiO21288364) November 4, 2025

Meh...



She'll be back at it tomorrow morning... — Charles the Ugly (@UglyRepublican) November 4, 2025

She’ll probably misread Tuesday’s election results and open her big mouth shortly. We wouldn’t be surprised, the odds will be ever in favor of a political relapse.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.