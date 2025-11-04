Dem David Hogg Lectures Scott Jennings for Wearing a Rolex Watch Despite His Heroes Sporting Them, Too

Failed and fired former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg decided to lecture Republican Scott Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight on Monday. Why? Jennings dared to wear a Rolex watch while discussing affordability. This is hilariously lacking in self-awareness, considering Hogg’s ‘Leaders We Deserve’ group just gave $300,000 to a Pro-Mamdani PAC. We guess burning that stash of cash will help Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani ‘resonate’ with financially-struggling voters.
Here’s Hogg. (WATCH)
It’s crazy guys like Scott Jennings do not understand how people like Zohran resonate and then go on CNN and a lecture people about affordability while wearing a literal Rolex.— David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 4, 2025
pic.twitter.com/RrAoeNjhpR
That's your argument? 🤣🤣🤣— WriteDad (@WriteDad) November 4, 2025
Translation: I have nothing to refute him, but hey, look at his watch!
Only David, who’s a millionaire can lecture people.— Sarah (@BooBooNyc) November 4, 2025
Hogg reportedly has a net worth of around $2 million. He’s allowed to enjoy his wealth.
Posters sarcastically say Jennings should put away his Rolex and instead be more like a very famous ‘for the people’ socialist.
Yeah, Scott Jennings should be like Bernie Sanders and own three homes and lecture people on affordability.— Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) November 4, 2025
Except Jennings actually has a private sector job.— AridJungle (@vfine91350) November 4, 2025
That’s why Hogg doesn’t like Jennings; he earned his money.
Posters point out that Zohran Mamdani didn’t exactly spring from poverty.
It’s not like Mamdani’s family is wealthy and that he got married on a private compound in Uganda with armed security.— Maggie 🦃🍂🍁🍎🍏 (@lisbeth_9904) November 4, 2025
Or that he went to a school that cost 91,000/yr. He’s a scam artist— Steven Alvarez (@alvie12) November 4, 2025
Dave, you're yesterday's news— L- just L✝️🇺🇲 (@L_onlyL) November 4, 2025
The DNC dropped you
Zohran is from wealth
Zohran is cashing in (& absolutely USING) w participation trophy/indoctrinated kids who believe what he CANNOT deliver
Zohran is wealthy
Zohran is a fraud
We are not a communist/socialist country
New York City could soon be a communist/socialist city if Mandani wins the mayoral race.
Speaking of communists… and other heroes to Hogg.
Fidel Castro wore two Rolexes on his wrist comrade ..— Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) November 4, 2025
Only capitalist pigs wears A Rolex…this is what a man of the people wears…two Rolexes! pic.twitter.com/3P4t56NQyI— D@dude (@DENTOTH) November 4, 2025
Yeah, like this guy, right? Wonder bread and mac-n-cheese man of the people... pic.twitter.com/N0mOza9itS— x (@LAGatorGal) November 4, 2025
Joe Biden enters the chat: pic.twitter.com/F1OGq96Flg— VetUSAGuy (@NE_VET_GoArmy) November 4, 2025
Those last two lectured us plenty of times about affordability, and Hogg never called them out. Must be something (D)ifferent about them.
