Dem David Hogg Lectures Scott Jennings for Wearing a Rolex Watch Despite His Heroes Sporting Them, Too

Failed and fired former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg decided to lecture Republican Scott Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight on Monday. Why? Jennings dared to wear a Rolex watch while discussing affordability. This is hilariously lacking in self-awareness, considering Hogg’s ‘Leaders We Deserve’ group just gave $300,000 to a Pro-Mamdani PAC. We guess burning that stash of cash will help Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani ‘resonate’ with financially-struggling voters.

Here’s Hogg. (WATCH)

It’s crazy guys like Scott Jennings do not understand how people like Zohran resonate and then go on CNN and a lecture people about affordability while wearing a literal Rolex.



pic.twitter.com/RrAoeNjhpR — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 4, 2025

That's your argument? 🤣🤣🤣

Translation: I have nothing to refute him, but hey, look at his watch! — WriteDad (@WriteDad) November 4, 2025

Only David, who’s a millionaire can lecture people. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) November 4, 2025

Hogg reportedly has a net worth of around $2 million. He’s allowed to enjoy his wealth.

Posters sarcastically say Jennings should put away his Rolex and instead be more like a very famous ‘for the people’ socialist.

Yeah, Scott Jennings should be like Bernie Sanders and own three homes and lecture people on affordability. — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) November 4, 2025

Except Jennings actually has a private sector job. — AridJungle (@vfine91350) November 4, 2025

That’s why Hogg doesn’t like Jennings; he earned his money.

Posters point out that Zohran Mamdani didn’t exactly spring from poverty.

It’s not like Mamdani’s family is wealthy and that he got married on a private compound in Uganda with armed security. — Maggie 🦃🍂🍁🍎🍏 (@lisbeth_9904) November 4, 2025

Or that he went to a school that cost 91,000/yr. He’s a scam artist — Steven Alvarez (@alvie12) November 4, 2025

Dave, you're yesterday's news



The DNC dropped you



Zohran is from wealth



Zohran is cashing in (& absolutely USING) w participation trophy/indoctrinated kids who believe what he CANNOT deliver



Zohran is wealthy

Zohran is a fraud



We are not a communist/socialist country — L- just L✝️🇺🇲 (@L_onlyL) November 4, 2025

New York City could soon be a communist/socialist city if Mandani wins the mayoral race.

Speaking of communists… and other heroes to Hogg.

Fidel Castro wore two Rolexes on his wrist comrade .. — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) November 4, 2025

Only capitalist pigs wears A Rolex…this is what a man of the people wears…two Rolexes! pic.twitter.com/3P4t56NQyI — D@dude (@DENTOTH) November 4, 2025

Yeah, like this guy, right? Wonder bread and mac-n-cheese man of the people... pic.twitter.com/N0mOza9itS — x (@LAGatorGal) November 4, 2025

Joe Biden enters the chat: pic.twitter.com/F1OGq96Flg — VetUSAGuy (@NE_VET_GoArmy) November 4, 2025

Those last two lectured us plenty of times about affordability, and Hogg never called them out. Must be something (D)ifferent about them.

