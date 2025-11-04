Dem David Hogg Lectures Scott Jennings for Wearing a Rolex Watch Despite His Heroes Sporting Them, Too

Rolling Stone Debunks the 'Tidal Wave of Hateful Misinformation' About Zohran Mamdani
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Failed and fired former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg decided to lecture Republican Scott Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight on Monday. Why? Jennings dared to wear a Rolex watch while discussing affordability. This is hilariously lacking in self-awareness, considering Hogg’s ‘Leaders We Deserve’ group just gave $300,000 to a Pro-Mamdani PAC. We guess burning that stash of cash will help Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani ‘resonate’ with financially-struggling voters.

Here’s Hogg. (WATCH)

Hogg reportedly has a net worth of around $2 million. He’s allowed to enjoy his wealth.

Posters sarcastically say Jennings should put away his Rolex and instead be more like a very famous ‘for the people’ socialist.

That’s why Hogg doesn’t like Jennings; he earned his money.

Posters point out that Zohran Mamdani didn’t exactly spring from poverty.

New York City could soon be a communist/socialist city if Mandani wins the mayoral race.

Speaking of communists… and other heroes to Hogg.

Those last two lectured us plenty of times about affordability, and Hogg never called them out. Must be something (D)ifferent about them.

