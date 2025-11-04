Lawyer Says Halloween Terror Plot Described by Kash Patel 'Never Existed'
Jesse Watters Asks Democrat John Fetterman If He’ll Switch Teams As His Party Veers Into Socialism

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Will he or won’t he? Many MAGA supporters believe Democrat Senator John Fetterman will switch parties and become a Republican. He’s essentially the only reasonable Democrat left and is at odds with his party over Nazi rhetoric aimed at Republicans, and is against the current Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. His party is also swinging wildly towards socialism. 

Here’s Fetterman with Jesse Watters on Fox News. (WATCH)

Many former Democrats saw the writing on the wall and have become MAGA or independents.

Posters say socialism is already here for the Democrat Party.

Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Mamdani but then lied, saying he’s not the future of the Democrat Party.

Commenters say Fetterman needs to act because the Democrat Party aims to push him out.

Fetterman can stay in the Democrat Party, but it’s likely a far-leftist candidate will primary him and he might lose. He wouldn’t get the nomination as a Republican. If he runs as an independent, he splits the Democrat vote, and a Republican wins. It’ll be interesting to see what he’ll do, but most likely he’ll stay a Democrat and try his best to fight off a primary challenger.

