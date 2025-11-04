Jesse Watters Asks Democrat John Fetterman If He’ll Switch Teams As His Party Veers Into Socialism

Will he or won’t he? Many MAGA supporters believe Democrat Senator John Fetterman will switch parties and become a Republican. He’s essentially the only reasonable Democrat left and is at odds with his party over Nazi rhetoric aimed at Republicans, and is against the current Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. His party is also swinging wildly towards socialism.

Here’s Fetterman with Jesse Watters on Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 Q: Will you SWITCH to Republican if socialism takes over the Democrat Party?



SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN: No. Socialism isn't taking over the Democratic Party. NYC's politics are NOT a national model.



Hate to break it to you, John. Socialism is taking over your party. pic.twitter.com/KbIjBOMUzm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2025

I know that feeling. It’s not easy to swallow, and he’s not able to swallow it yet. I was once in his shoes. — Classical Music-Loving Patriot🇺🇸✡️ (@NessunDorma317) November 4, 2025

He'll figure it out. He's part way there...he's just not quite ready to admit it. — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) November 4, 2025

Many former Democrats saw the writing on the wall and have become MAGA or independents.

Posters say socialism is already here for the Democrat Party.

I would argue that it already has taken over the Democrat party. Sanders, AOC and other squad members are done if the most popular “Democrats” today, while old stalwarts like Pelosi and Schumer are either retiring or losing their power of influence. — Mike01876 (@Mikem01876) November 4, 2025

NYC will be the blueprint of the Democrat Party going forward. This shutdown is a stepping-stone strategy toward the path of socialism. Fetterman is not aligned with the party anymore. — AmericanVoiceX (@AmericanVoiceX) November 4, 2025

Exactly.



The traditional Democrats are still thinking Mamdani storms within his party are just election tastics.



The storms are real and are swallowing the entire party. — Gk (@Gk4492318053763) November 4, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries LITERALLY endorsed Mamdani.



Democrats are embracing the most m*rderous ideology in all of history.



This doesn't end well, folks. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 4, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Mamdani but then lied, saying he’s not the future of the Democrat Party.

Commenters say Fetterman needs to act because the Democrat Party aims to push him out.

Fetterman is the last moderate Democrat. They have all moved to the far left. — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) November 4, 2025

He sticks out like a sore thumb from his own party BECAUSE socialism has taken over his party. — Makayla Smith (@mkpatriot1) November 4, 2025

He should just become a Republican — Conservative AF (@ConsvAF) November 4, 2025

John can be a moderate and we would gladly accept him into our party. — Jordan Tyler (@JordanBrig59210) November 4, 2025

He's not a Republican and even if he switched he wouldn't win anything — Justin (@jepps244) November 4, 2025

Fetterman can stay in the Democrat Party, but it’s likely a far-leftist candidate will primary him and he might lose. He wouldn’t get the nomination as a Republican. If he runs as an independent, he splits the Democrat vote, and a Republican wins. It’ll be interesting to see what he’ll do, but most likely he’ll stay a Democrat and try his best to fight off a primary challenger.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.