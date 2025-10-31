Zohran Mamdani Says His Sunny Socialism Will Bring Americans to NYC and Make Residents Want to Stay

Democrat Party mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani says his socialist makeover of New York City will have people clamoring to move there. He says current residents won’t flee either. Sure, Zohran.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Mamdani says not only will residents not flee — people will want to move to NYC if he wins:



"I'm confident that New Yorkers will choose to not only remain here, but also that others will choose to join us in this city." pic.twitter.com/kH17Tbnjpq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

So I can just move in a get a house and free childcare? — Chris Weaver (@WeaverSpeaks) October 31, 2025

Yes, everything will be free to everyone. Come one, come all!

Posters say people will be attracted to New York City like a hungry parasite to a tasty host. But there’s possibly a bright side.

I'm sure thousands, maybe even millions, of freeloaders will be happy to go to NYC to get free stuff.



Now that I think about it, maybe having ALL of the communists in the US go to NYC will make the rest of the country better for us normal people. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 31, 2025

Especially once we wall it off and cut the power. — Pch5150 (@harrisp72) October 31, 2025

We need to wall it in to preserve the utopian spirit in the new Big Apple.

Commenters say they’ve seen this movie before.

There's a great way to make sure none of them CAN leave after they vote for this Communist charlatan. pic.twitter.com/HI12mTKqIB — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 31, 2025

Wasn't there a movie exploring that theme once? Seems I recall it having a Borgnine type cabbie..... — Spudislander35 (@spudislander35) October 31, 2025

You need to add the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn…. Staten Island will vote to become part of NJ (or at the very least it’s own city — Rob Lee (@WRRob) October 31, 2025

Another movie about to become true pic.twitter.com/t9AojQ4pq5 — Rocky Jameson (@RockyJameson99) October 31, 2025

Life imitating art.

Posters say the promise of ‘free stuff’ will likely destroy New York City under Mamdani's mayoral rule.

People will gravitate to NYC in the same way that people gravitate to the west coast, free stuff tends to attract the dregs.

Lax law enforcement will draw outlaws to NYC as well, drug use and crimes of all sorts will skyrocket overnight.

NYC will be cooked by July of ‘26. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 31, 2025

Those who take from society will move to NYC while those who contribute to society will move away. — dcnh (@dcnh42) October 31, 2025

Yes more homeless and immigrants will flock to NYC like they did to California. All the tax base will leave though. — Brian Hebert (@Brianlouis92) October 31, 2025

Mamdani can preach his feel-good socialist/communist message, but reality will not bend. Earners will flee, and dregs will replace them. It’s a recipe for disaster, and Mamdani is about to whip it up as NYC’s head chef.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.