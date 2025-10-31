VIP
Zohran Mamdani Says His Sunny Socialism Will Bring Americans to NYC and Make Residents Want to Stay

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:25 PM on October 31, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Democrat Party mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani says his socialist makeover of New York City will have people clamoring to move there. He says current residents won’t flee either. Sure, Zohran.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Yes, everything will be free to everyone. Come one, come all!

Posters say people will be attracted to New York City like a hungry parasite to a tasty host. But there’s possibly a bright side.

We need to wall it in to preserve the utopian spirit in the new Big Apple.

Commenters say they’ve seen this movie before.

Dem Senator Trips Over Chuck Schumer While Saying 'It Shouldn't Take a Court Order to Feed the Hungry'
Doug P.
Life imitating art.

Posters say the promise of ‘free stuff’ will likely destroy New York City under Mamdani's mayoral rule.

Mamdani can preach his feel-good socialist/communist message, but reality will not bend. Earners will flee, and dregs will replace them. It’s a recipe for disaster, and Mamdani is about to whip it up as NYC’s head chef.

