Starved for Attention: Hakeem Jeffries Blames Republicans for Schumer Shutdown's SNAP Stall

Hakeem Jeffries's fellow Democrats in the Senate have voted to keep the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government going over a dozen times now. With each vote, the Democrats are signaling they are willing to keep SNAP benefits from Americans to secure taxpayer money for their party’s illegal aliens. Jeffries continues to dish out ridiculous rhetoric to blame Republicans for what his own party is doing.

Hakeem: Republicans are “extremists who are willing to starve their own folks."



The rhetoric continues to get more incendiary and desperate. pic.twitter.com/yaq5YBROxd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Said the Senator who keeps voting against feeding them. — DidymusOvercoat (@DidymusRaincoat) October 31, 2025

Apparently, it’s the Republicans’ fault that Democrats keep voting to ‘starve’ Americans.

Like we said, over a dozen times, the Democrats have chosen illegal aliens over SNAP benefits for Americans.

Remind us again which party has now voted 13 times in a row to shut down SNAP and the government. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 31, 2025

Hakeem should probably know this — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Jeffries needs to be reminded who voted to keep the government shutdown 13 separate times. — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) October 31, 2025

That doesn’t count.



- Hakeem Jeffries — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Democrats keep expecting Republicans to cave. So far, Republicans have stood firm.

Posters say Democrats want violence in the streets so they can blame Trump and Republicans.

This aggressive and incendiary blame game is INTENDED to create unrest and violence. The democrats never fail to find new lows. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) October 31, 2025

violence-coded statements are their rhetorical norm. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2025

Their extreme rhetoric is so tiresome. Plus he's such a liar. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 31, 2025

It’s exhausting.

Commenters have seen this pattern play out too many times.

It was a set up from the beginning of shutting down the government. Blame the Republicans.



They’ve done this for decades. There is no stopping their lies and people believe them. Tragic. — JoeBud (@joebud123) October 31, 2025

Those jabs and half truths just don't land like they used to. — Citizen C (@Coach_TripleC) October 31, 2025

The lies aren’t working; lie harder! — Daniel 🇺🇸 (@TomHillsisyphus) October 31, 2025

How anyone keeps listening to these people at all absolutely fascinates me. — Tennisball (@Michael87718416) October 31, 2025

The gaslighting is off the charts. How anyone can listen to the Democrats and not realize they are being played and lied to is mind-boggling.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



