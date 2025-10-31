Starved for Attention: Hakeem Jeffries Blames Republicans for Schumer Shutdown's SNAP Stall

Shock the Monkey: Spooked Primate Pal Takes to the Rafters at a Spirit...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:49 AM on October 31, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hakeem Jeffries's fellow Democrats in the Senate have voted to keep the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government going over a dozen times now. With each vote, the Democrats are signaling they are willing to keep SNAP benefits from Americans to secure taxpayer money for their party’s illegal aliens. Jeffries continues to dish out ridiculous rhetoric to blame Republicans for what his own party is doing.

Here’s Jeffries. (WATCH)

Apparently, it’s the Republicans’ fault that Democrats keep voting to ‘starve’ Americans.

Like we said, over a dozen times, the Democrats have chosen illegal aliens over SNAP benefits for Americans.

Democrats keep expecting Republicans to cave. So far, Republicans have stood firm.

Posters say Democrats want violence in the streets so they can blame Trump and Republicans.

It’s exhausting.

Commenters have seen this pattern play out too many times.

The gaslighting is off the charts. How anyone can listen to the Democrats and not realize they are being played and lied to is mind-boggling.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

