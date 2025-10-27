ABC's 'The View' Still on the Air Despite Whoopi Goldberg's Claim That Trump Is a Dictator

Sunny Hostin of ABC’s The View claims President Donald Trump is never leaving the White House, citing the just-started construction on a grand ballroom as proof. Her co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, states that Trump is a dictator. It’s so hard to keep up with Democrats’ ever-changing image of Trump; one day he’s a king, the next he’s Russian President Vladimir Putin’s puppet, then Elon Musk is calling the shots. Now we’re back to 'dictator.' Whew!

Here’s Goldberg. (WATCH)

BREAKING: ABC News claims President Trump is in fact a "dictator."

"Well, [Trump] told us he was going to be a dictator on day one and, damn, if he isn't a dictator." pic.twitter.com/t1BvYTmxLM — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2025

No, Trump said he'd be a dictator for one day, alluding to signing executive orders.



They constantly misquote that. — Dronetek (@TheDronetek) October 27, 2025

They just can't seem to give any examples of it.



"Trump's a dictator. We can't tell you why we think that, just obey everything we say." -@TheView — Vic Vaselino (@UDntUndrstndMe) October 27, 2025

There are plenty of imaginary reasons, but nothing that holds up under scrutiny or common sense.

Goldberg later appears to be inciting violence as the solution to ‘dictator’ Trump. (WATCH)

Using inciting rhetoric, Whoopi tells viewers to "understand" that "you have nothing to say about any of this" and that Trump will be president for a third term if they don't do something about him: "Are y'all going to let it happen? Just asking." pic.twitter.com/3oBggRnURf — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2025

Could she be more specific? “do something about him” sounds like something someone may have said pre Charlie Kirk. Maybe time for Whoopie to retire. — Marcus Allen (@MarcusA97050645) October 27, 2025

Goldberg’s never going to say ‘goodbye’ to an easy paycheck.

Trump is trolling Democrats with the possibility of a third term. Even ‘conservative’ Alyssa Farrah Griffin won’t let it go, despite Trump saying it’s not happening. (WATCH)

Alyssa Farah Griffin admits she feels like a "crazy" "conspiracy theorist" when they claim Trump is a dictator and doesn't plan on leaving office, but does so anyway. Despite playing a video of Trump saying running again "wouldn't be right," Alyssa falsely claims he "isn't ruling… pic.twitter.com/CwjQ53X55c — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 27, 2025

(post continues) ...it out."

Anti-Trumpers are being consumed by their unhinged imaginations.

It’s easy to point to two things that prove Trump is not a dictator. Posters know Trump is no tyrant.

If he were a dictator, the government wouldn’t be shut down. Is there a single brain cell left alive in her head? — Scott (@Hamishdad) October 27, 2025

A dictator could open the government and implement his own budget. — FlyGirl (@FlyGirlaviatrix) October 27, 2025

An actual dictator wouldn't allow these harridans to have a TV show where they continually bash him. — Mr. Faversham 💥 (@MrFaversham) October 27, 2025

Yes Maduro and Putin are well known for allowing chatty old women to host talk shows denigrating them every episode 5 days a week. — Francisco D’Anconia (@Francis69512179) October 27, 2025

Only in corporate media can a man who faces daily opposition on every network be branded a ‘dictator.’ Real dictators don’t tolerate primetime hit pieces. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 27, 2025

Then why hasn’t she been taken into custody? He’s really bad at this dictator thing. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 27, 2025

The continuing existence of The View proves Trump is not a dictator, along with the recent ‘No Kings’ rallies. As is always the case, the Trump in Democrats’ heads bears little resemblance to the real Trump in the Oval Office. You're safe, Whoopi.

