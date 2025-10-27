MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and JB Pritzker Claim Democrats Have Never Implied That Trump...
Time to Slam the Brakes on H-1B Visas: American Grads Deserve Jobs, Not...
Glamour’s ‘Women of the Year’: Rachels Win for Perfecting the Art of Israel-Hating
Hip-Hop Governor Gavin Newsom Talks About Hustling to Pay the Bills Growing Up
The Democratic Party is Dead. Socialism is officially here. Plus Katie Porter is...

ABC's 'The View' Still on the Air Despite Whoopi Goldberg's Claim That Trump Is a Dictator

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on October 27, 2025
ABC

Sunny Hostin of ABC’s The View claims President Donald Trump is never leaving the White House, citing the just-started construction on a grand ballroom as proof. Her co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, states that Trump is a dictator. It’s so hard to keep up with Democrats’ ever-changing image of Trump; one day he’s a king, the next he’s Russian President Vladimir Putin’s puppet, then Elon Musk is calling the shots. Now we’re back to 'dictator.' Whew!

Here’s Goldberg. (WATCH)

There are plenty of imaginary reasons, but nothing that holds up under scrutiny or common sense.

Goldberg later appears to be inciting violence as the solution to ‘dictator’ Trump. (WATCH)

Goldberg’s never going to say ‘goodbye’ to an easy paycheck.

Trump is trolling Democrats with the possibility of a third term. Even ‘conservative’ Alyssa Farrah Griffin won’t let it go, despite Trump saying it’s not happening. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...it out."

Anti-Trumpers are being consumed by their unhinged imaginations.

It’s easy to point to two things that prove Trump is not a dictator. Posters know Trump is no tyrant.

The continuing existence of The View proves Trump is not a dictator, along with the recent ‘No Kings’ rallies. As is always the case, the Trump in Democrats’ heads bears little resemblance to the real Trump in the Oval Office. You're safe, Whoopi.

