Scott Jennings Shocked CNN Panel Doesn’t See Zohran Mamdani Pic With '93 WTC Attack Planner As a Red Flag

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on October 24, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo recently stirred up controversy by questioning the job qualifications of rival Zohran Mamdani during a radio interview. Cuomo said Mamdani lacks any real-world qualifications to run NYC or handle a terrorist attack like 9/11. Mamdani is Muslim and the host added he would be cheering during such an attack. Also, Mamdani was recently photographed with an unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, causing even more questions. That controversy came up Thursday on CNN’s NewsNight. Thankfully, Republican commentator Scott Jennings was there as the voice of reason.

Start here. (READ)

The CNN panel melted down over Cuomo’s comments suggesting Zohran Mamdani wasn’t qualified to handle a 9/11-style attack.

That’s when @ScottJenningsKY entered the chat...and dismantled the entire narrative.

“In this particular case, I think he was making two points, actually. One is, if you did, God forbid, have a massive emergency like that, would you really want someone in the mayor’s seat who has never had a job, never run anything, certainly never run at this level?”

“Number two, it is true that Mamdani was taking a picture with an unindicted coconspirator from the World Trade Center bombing the other day and called him a ‘pillar of the community.’”

“Cuomo didn’t make him take that picture. Mamdani took that picture and seems to be pretty proud of it.”

“That’s a legitimate thing to debate, but I think in this case of the radio show, the core issue was Mamdani literally has no experience.”

“And if you had a 9/11-scale event, would you want somebody who can’t prove that they can do anything in the chair?

”Then Abby Phillip jumped in: “Is it fair to say that he would ‘cheer on’ 9/11?”

Jennings fired back: “He’s taking pictures with unindicted coconspirators from the World Trade Center bombing!”

Phillip tried again: “But I mean, are you willing to say that you really think that he would cheer on 9/11?”

Jennings doubled down: “He’s taking pictures with unindicted coconspirators from the World Trade Center bombing!”

Here’s Scott Jennings having to hit the CNN panel over the head with the obvious. (WATCH)

It’s crazy that it has to be explained why Mamdani being photographed with a terrorist is bad and that it probably provides a hint of where his loyalties lie.

Posters say they aren’t afraid to call out Mamdani.

It’s hard to accept that 9/11 was 24 years ago. There are many New Yorkers who will be voting in the upcoming mayoral election who weren’t even born when the terrorist attack brought down the Twin Towers. That day means nothing to them and will have no effect on their vote.

