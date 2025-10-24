Scott Jennings Shocked CNN Panel Doesn’t See Zohran Mamdani Pic With '93 WTC Attack Planner As a Red Flag

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo recently stirred up controversy by questioning the job qualifications of rival Zohran Mamdani during a radio interview. Cuomo said Mamdani lacks any real-world qualifications to run NYC or handle a terrorist attack like 9/11. Mamdani is Muslim and the host added he would be cheering during such an attack. Also, Mamdani was recently photographed with an unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, causing even more questions. That controversy came up Thursday on CNN’s NewsNight. Thankfully, Republican commentator Scott Jennings was there as the voice of reason.
Cuomo on MAGA radio:— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) October 24, 2025
“God forbid, another 9/11—can you imagine Mamdani in the seat?”
“He’d be cheering,” the host responds.
“That’s another problem.“ adds Cuomo after laughing.
We have no words. What else can Cuomo add to his list of disqualifications for any NYC office?
The CNN panel melted down over Cuomo’s comments suggesting Zohran Mamdani wasn’t qualified to handle a 9/11-style attack.
That’s when @ScottJenningsKY entered the chat...and dismantled the entire narrative.
“In this particular case, I think he was making two points, actually. One is, if you did, God forbid, have a massive emergency like that, would you really want someone in the mayor’s seat who has never had a job, never run anything, certainly never run at this level?”
“Number two, it is true that Mamdani was taking a picture with an unindicted coconspirator from the World Trade Center bombing the other day and called him a ‘pillar of the community.’”
“Cuomo didn’t make him take that picture. Mamdani took that picture and seems to be pretty proud of it.”
“That’s a legitimate thing to debate, but I think in this case of the radio show, the core issue was Mamdani literally has no experience.”
“And if you had a 9/11-scale event, would you want somebody who can’t prove that they can do anything in the chair?
”Then Abby Phillip jumped in: “Is it fair to say that he would ‘cheer on’ 9/11?”
Jennings fired back: “He’s taking pictures with unindicted coconspirators from the World Trade Center bombing!”
Phillip tried again: “But I mean, are you willing to say that you really think that he would cheer on 9/11?”
Jennings doubled down: “He’s taking pictures with unindicted coconspirators from the World Trade Center bombing!”
Scott: "He's taking pictures with WTC terrorists"— Krondon (@xKRONDONx) October 24, 2025
CNN: "yeah but...."
It's asinine that Scott has to even explain this. God bless him for going into the lunatic den where reality isn't welcome.— Patriot Mimi (@cbutler254) October 24, 2025
It’s crazy that it has to be explained why Mamdani being photographed with a terrorist is bad and that it probably provides a hint of where his loyalties lie.
Posters say they aren’t afraid to call out Mamdani.
@ScottJenningsKY won't say it because he's a gentleman but I will..... YES @abbydphillip he would be cheering!!! He'd be waving a flag....not our flag....— 𝖆𝖚𝖙𝖚𝖒𝖓 (@bellapup_teacup) October 24, 2025
Are liberals really this dense? Rhetorical, of course they are.— 🇺🇸LisaXX🍊 MAGA🇺🇸 CALL REPS, IT WORKS‼️ (@LisaXX____) October 24, 2025
You’d think voters would rather be safe than sorry, staying with devil you know. But no, they want to roll them bones. Ashes, ashes. We all fall down.— LifeisMusic (@BangorRocks2) October 24, 2025
Everyone is too young to remember what it was like that day they flew into the WTC. It was shocking and scary.— Suzanna Del Real (@TheMimi501) October 24, 2025
It’s hard to accept that 9/11 was 24 years ago. There are many New Yorkers who will be voting in the upcoming mayoral election who weren’t even born when the terrorist attack brought down the Twin Towers. That day means nothing to them and will have no effect on their vote.
