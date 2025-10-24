Scott Jennings Shocked CNN Panel Doesn’t See Zohran Mamdani Pic With '93 WTC Attack Planner As a Red Flag

The CNN panel melted down over Cuomo’s comments suggesting Zohran Mamdani wasn’t qualified to handle a 9/11-style attack.



“In this particular case, I think he was making two points, actually. One is, if you did, God forbid, have a massive emergency like that, would you really want someone in the mayor’s seat who has never had a job, never run anything, certainly never run at this level?”



“Number two, it is true that Mamdani was taking a picture with an unindicted coconspirator from the World Trade Center bombing the other day and called him a ‘pillar of the community.’”



“Cuomo didn’t make him take that picture. Mamdani took that picture and seems to be pretty proud of it.”



“That’s a legitimate thing to debate, but I think in this case of the radio show, the core issue was Mamdani literally has no experience.”



“And if you had a 9/11-scale event, would you want somebody who can’t prove that they can do anything in the chair?



”Then Abby Phillip jumped in: “Is it fair to say that he would ‘cheer on’ 9/11?”



Jennings fired back: “He’s taking pictures with unindicted coconspirators from the World Trade Center bombing!”



Phillip tried again: “But I mean, are you willing to say that you really think that he would cheer on 9/11?”



Jennings doubled down: “He’s taking pictures with unindicted coconspirators from the World Trade Center bombing!”