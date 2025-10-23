Rocky Rescue: Firefighters Save Puppy Perilously Pressed Between Boulders in California (WATCH)

Chuck Todd: Trump Is Corrupt for Ballroom and Pardon but Biden Gets a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on October 23, 2025
AngieArtist

We love dogs here at Twitchy, and we hate to see precious pups sad and in distress. Thankfully, this story has a happy tail-wagging ending. A puppy named Zoe in California recently got stuck between two big boulders. Firefighters sprang into action to free the good girl from a tight squeeze.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Firefighters rescue a three-month-old puppy that got stuck between two large boulders in Ramona, California.

The puppy, Zoe, was heard crying as the firefighters tried freeing her from the crevice.

"Arriving with technical rescue gear, the crews worked carefully and methodically," CAL FIRE said.

"Using pneumatic air bags, ropes, and hoses, they created just enough space to free Zoe without shifting the rocks too far or causing injury."

"The team pulled Zoe free, muddy but unharmed. After a quick check and a lot of tail wags, she is back home and happy."

Here’s the rescue. (WATCH)

We know that feeling!

Posters say they were right there with the furry pet between those rocks.

We’re so glad she was pulled from that terrifying trap.

Commenters shared some of their doggie dreams.

Dogs have the best life. We don’t deserve them.

Commenters were grateful that the firefighters were able to save the day… and the dog.

Zoe has a home, but we’re sure her owners will let her visit the firehouse from time to time to reunite with her rescuers.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA

