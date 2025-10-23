Rocky Rescue: Firefighters Save Puppy Perilously Pressed Between Boulders in California (WATCH)

We love dogs here at Twitchy, and we hate to see precious pups sad and in distress. Thankfully, this story has a happy tail-wagging ending. A puppy named Zoe in California recently got stuck between two big boulders. Firefighters sprang into action to free the good girl from a tight squeeze.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Firefighters rescue a three-month-old puppy that got stuck between two large boulders in Ramona, California. The puppy, Zoe, was heard crying as the firefighters tried freeing her from the crevice. "Arriving with technical rescue gear, the crews worked carefully and methodically," CAL FIRE said. "Using pneumatic air bags, ropes, and hoses, they created just enough space to free Zoe without shifting the rocks too far or causing injury." "The team pulled Zoe free, muddy but unharmed. After a quick check and a lot of tail wags, she is back home and happy."

Here’s the rescue. (WATCH)

NEW: Firefighters rescue a three-month-old puppy that got stuck between two large boulders in Ramona, California.



The puppy, Zoe, was heard crying as the firefighters tried freeing her from the crevice.



"Arriving with technical rescue gear, the crews worked carefully and… pic.twitter.com/7vlh7oE3sC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2025

Me, seeing a pup get saved: pic.twitter.com/80OrkEnQEu — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 23, 2025

We know that feeling!

Posters say they were right there with the furry pet between those rocks.

When doggos make that sound. I just wanna drop everything to help — crococat (@chipsCCCC) October 24, 2025

My claustrophobia has claustrophobia. This is waking nightmare - I’m just so glad that poor baby is out. I’m running outside into a big open space now, thanks. — Sarah Bee🐝 (@BirrelleBee) October 23, 2025

Poor baby…I can’t imagine how claustrophobic it must’ve had her feeling 😥 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) October 24, 2025

It's okay Zoe! I often find myself between a rock and a hard place as well. 😭 — Mrs. America (@NeoAndTrinity_) October 24, 2025

We’re so glad she was pulled from that terrifying trap.

Commenters shared some of their doggie dreams.

People say I’m too attached to my dog.



I’d give my dog my car to go to the store if he needed it. — Based White House (@BasedWhiteHouse) October 23, 2025

Tried that once. Never saw the dog nor the car ever again. — Pogue Mahone ☘️ (@PogueMahoneUSA) October 24, 2025

😂 I would like to come back as one of my dogs. No one lives better than them. 😂 — Christy (@ChristyRiz3) October 24, 2025

I always say the same thing — Based White House (@BasedWhiteHouse) October 24, 2025

Dogs have the best life. We don’t deserve them.

Commenters were grateful that the firefighters were able to save the day… and the dog.

Aww, that’s the kind of news we all need! Huge shoutout to the firefighters, true heroes with big hearts. So glad little Zoe’s safe — MrSV (@AaVa161) October 23, 2025

Advertisement

Wow thank you to those who saved this poor dog 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sonya Stewart (@son2008) October 24, 2025

Thank you to the heroes that helped this sweet innocent

angel 😇 — Blonde NQ Queen (@BlondeNQQueen) October 24, 2025

So happy Zoe is safe Big thanks to the firefighters for rescuing her so carefully. Tail wags all around! — Ankit Bharosh (@ankitbharosh) October 24, 2025

An occasional feel good story helps the heart deal with the constant stream of negativity. Thank you. — 🇺🇲MEGA MAGA🇺🇲Texas Tim (@TimWill93187372) October 23, 2025

I think Zoe should just live at the firehouse after this. — Jenz (@heyd_jenni80606) October 24, 2025

Zoe has a home, but we’re sure her owners will let her visit the firehouse from time to time to reunite with her rescuers.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.