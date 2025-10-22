Dem JB Pritzker Continues to Incite Violence Against ICE, Saying ‘Nazi’ Trump Is Creating a Holocaust

Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Black

You would think the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk and a crazed gunman opening fire on an ICE facility would be enough to get Democrats to drop their dishonest and dangerous Nazi rhetoric aimed at President Donald Trump and his efforts to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. But, we’re not dealing with a sane Democrat Party. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has continued comparing ICE arrests and deportations of illegal aliens to Nazi Germany and the events that led to the Holocaust.

Start here. (READ)

The White House is scorching Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for comparing President Trump's deportations to pre-HOLOCAUST activities by the Nazis.

This guy is absolutely shameless and disgusting, and is inviting violence.

"This is what happened. People's rights started getting taken away. People got accused of being immigrants.  This is before the Holocaust really took place! People were accused of being immigrants, and then laws were passed to limit immigrants."

"They create these kind of fake ideas that there's an enemy out there and it could be sitting next to you at one of these tables."

"And so just somebody at your table that you don't like might be one of those enemies. And so let's round them up. Let's make sure that they are the subject of the laws that we're passing because we don't like who they are. That is what authoritarian regimes do."

Resign.

Here’s Pritzker ramping up violence against Americans for the sake of the Democrat Party’s illegal aliens. (WATCH)

Yes, he’s a terrible, lying idiot.

Posters say Pritzker’s false equivalency of Nazi Germany and American immigration enforcement efforts is a disservice to those killed and traumatized during the Holocaust.

Pritzker’s move is pure, calculated desperation. He invokes the Holocaust to provide political cover for the criminals his sanctuary policies protect. He trivializes the systematic murder of 6 million Jews to smear Americans who simply demand the rule of law. This isn't a historical comparison; it's the moral bankruptcy of an elite who sees his power threatened by reality. He's the one creating an "enemy"—the law-abiding citizen who is tired of paying for his catastrophic failure.

— Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) October 22, 2025

It’s utterly dishonest and disgusting.

Apparently, there’s no bottom when it comes to Democrats elevating and protecting illegal aliens at the expense of Americans.

Those are interesting questions.

In the meantime, we can say with absolute certainty that Pritzker and the Democrat Party are inciting violence.

Democrats want violence. They want ICE and other immigration enforcement agents to be in a constant state of fear in hopes they will either not fully do their jobs or drop out of the agency completely. Again, nothing is more important to the Democrat Party than illegal aliens, and they’ve proven they will go to extreme measures to keep them all here.

