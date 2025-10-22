Press Secretary Throw Down! Karine Jean-Pierre Makes the Mistake of Calling Karoline Leavitt ‘DEPLORABLE’

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is out promoting her new book titled ‘Eyes Closed, I Didn’t See Anything.’ We’re kidding, that’s a joke title we came up with to describe the interviews she’s giving to promote her new grift. These interviews are not going well because she can’t stop lying. Surprise! Anyway, she recently called current White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ‘deplorable’ and Leavitt is pushing back hard.

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls Karoline Leavitt "DEPLORABLE... "LEAVITT FIRES BACK: "Karine worked for the most incompetent president in history, so I guess she has a reason to be BITTER. But being BITTER will not sell you books." "With all due respect to my predecessor, she is one of the main culprits of the greatest cover-up and scandal in American history. She took the podium every day and LIED to the press about the incompetence of her boss, and on this book tour, she continues to lie." "She said this past week that Joe Biden would still be up for the job...she actually said this week as well on a podcast that Joe Biden did 'more press engagements than President Trump currently does now.'" "Any person across the aisle can tell you that is a bald-faced LIE." "I'm VERY proud to work for the greatest president in history."

Here’s Leavitt on Fox News with Jesse Watters. (WATCH)

I have waiting all day for Karoline Leavitt to fire back at Karine, and she did not disappoint. She went scored earth 🌎 🔥 — Jane Long Tousignant (@JaneTousignant) October 22, 2025

Leavitt can take care of herself.

KJP’s book tour is not going well, so she’s trying to drum up interest by going against Leavitt.

KJP decided to take the ‘low road’ against Karoline!



This is really a bad look for KJP - as she basically covered for a senile President that at times didn’t even know what room he was walking into! — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) October 22, 2025

Karolines response is Priceless and still worth more than that book. — Khaos (@Khaos1371700) October 22, 2025

Massive mic drop on toilet brush here 😂😂😂 — jerryjasper_official (@iam_jerryjasper) October 22, 2025

Toilet brush? Ok, we’ll never be able to think of her again without seeing this picture.

With Jake Tapper’s Biden book and Kamala Harris’s cash-grab on shelves, does anyone really need another Biden-era book? KJP is all surface, no depth.

Oh, so we’re back to the recycled “deplorable” soundbite flop? Not very original and totally desperate. KJP’s daily briefings were word-salad bingo, and her book sales won’t be great when she’s depending on identity checkboxes and bitter words. Her legacy is pure “gaslighting 101.” — AgaObF (@AgaObF) October 22, 2025

KJP also known as Binder, has reached a new low. First of all, let’s get the truth here, she didn’t write a book. She isn’t smart or clever enough to write a book. So, there’s that. She spent forever blinking her eyes and flipping pages in her binder and telling the most outrageous lies to the world. Binder is now nothing more than an empty clipboard. — March Flowers (@Marchflowers916) October 22, 2025

Notice they aren’t holding her book up. It’s a 90 page paperback pamphlet. She read from a bigger binder as press secretary. She really was kept in the dark. She didn’t know anything about anything. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) October 22, 2025

Her book is titled ‘Independent’ if you’re interested. If you are, you’re one of the few. We know Leavitt won’t be reading it.

