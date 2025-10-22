Press Secretary Throw Down! Karine Jean-Pierre Makes the Mistake of Calling Karoline Leavitt ‘DEPLORABLE’

Off With Their Heads! Scott Jennings Says Dems Fear the ‘Guillotine’ If They...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is out promoting her new book titled ‘Eyes Closed, I Didn’t See Anything.’ We’re kidding, that’s a joke title we came up with to describe the interviews she’s giving to promote her new grift. These interviews are not going well because she can’t stop lying. Surprise! Anyway, she recently called current White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ‘deplorable’ and Leavitt is pushing back hard.

Start here. (READ)

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calls Karoline Leavitt "DEPLORABLE...

"LEAVITT FIRES BACK: "Karine worked for the most incompetent president in history, so I guess she has a reason to be BITTER. But being BITTER will not sell you books."

"With all due respect to my predecessor, she is one of the main culprits of the greatest cover-up and scandal in American history. She took the podium every day and LIED to the press about the incompetence of her boss, and on this book tour, she continues to lie."

"She said this past week that Joe Biden would still be up for the job...she actually said this week as well on a podcast that Joe Biden did 'more press engagements than President Trump currently does now.'"

"Any person across the aisle can tell you that is a bald-faced LIE."

"I'm VERY proud to work for the greatest president in history." 

Here’s Leavitt on Fox News with Jesse Watters. (WATCH)

Leavitt can take care of herself.

KJP’s book tour is not going well, so she’s trying to drum up interest by going against Leavitt.

Toilet brush? Ok, we’ll never be able to think of her again without seeing this picture.

With Jake Tapper’s Biden book and Kamala Harris’s cash-grab on shelves, does anyone really need another Biden-era book? KJP is all surface, no depth.

Oh, so we’re back to the recycled “deplorable” soundbite flop? Not very original and totally desperate. KJP’s daily briefings were word-salad bingo, and her book sales won’t be great when she’s depending on identity checkboxes and bitter words. Her legacy is pure “gaslighting 101.”

— AgaObF (@AgaObF) October 22, 2025

KJP also known as Binder,  has reached a new low.  First of all, let’s get the truth here, she didn’t write a book.  She isn’t smart or clever enough to write a book.  So, there’s that.  She spent forever blinking her eyes and flipping pages in her binder and telling the most outrageous lies to the world.  Binder is now nothing more than an empty clipboard.

— March Flowers (@Marchflowers916) October 22, 2025

Her book is titled ‘Independent’ if you’re interested. If you are, you’re one of the few. We know Leavitt won’t be reading it.

